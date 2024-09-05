WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (9/6): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, September 6, 2024

Where: Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,320 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,106.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Cody Rhodes will address Solo Sikoa’s Undisputed WWE Championship challenge

The Street Profits & DIY vs. The Bloodline – Eight-Man Tag Team match

Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton

Giovanni Vinci will return

