WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (9/6): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, September 6, 2024
Where: Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,320 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,106.
How To Watch: Live on Fox
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Cody Rhodes will address Solo Sikoa’s Undisputed WWE Championship challenge
- The Street Profits & DIY vs. The Bloodline – Eight-Man Tag Team match
- Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton
- Giovanni Vinci will return
