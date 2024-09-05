FREE PODCAST 9/5 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & LeClair talk Rowan-Bryan-Reigns angle, Bayley’s first heel promo, KOTR surprises, live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (170 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (9-5-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair to review Smackdown with live callers, talk to an on-site correspondent from Norfolk, Va. with details on what happened off air, and answer mailbag questions. They discuss the Erick Rowan-Daniel Bryan-Roman Reigns apparent twist, Bayley’s first heel promo, the general state of the WWE Women’s Division, the King of the Ring semi-finals and the surprises along the way, Aleister Black’s win, the Randy Orton-Kofi Kingston build, and much more.

