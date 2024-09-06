FREE PODCAST 9/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #296 (8-27-94) including Clash of the Champions 28, Hogan gets attacked, Torch Talk with Too Cold Scorpio, more (179 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #296 of the PWTorch including the surprisingly good Clash of Champions 28 featuring Hogan getting attacked, Wade’s Torch Talk with Too Cold Scorpio, Honky Tonk Man in WCW, and so much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

