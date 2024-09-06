VIP AUDIO 9/5 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Reaction to arson angle on Dynamite, AEW All Out preview, Kevin Kelly lawsuit analysis, NXT No Mercy, “Ballyhoo!” book review, more (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week's episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

Opinion on the lawsuit Kevin Kelly and “The Boys” filed against AEW.

A quick review of AEW Rampage and Collision.

A throughout discussion about AEW Dynamite including the arson angle with “Hangman” Page and Swerve Strickland, MJF’s angle with Danny Garcia, and the final hype for All Out including what exactly the Blackpool Combat Club are now at this point.

A preview of All Out with predictions.

AEW Ratings analysis including the revealing “coverage” rating and why the idea that Dynamite should get slack if viewership drops as cable subscriptions drop.

A review of NXT No Mercy and a review of the NXT on USA TV show.

A review of WWE Raw.

A review of the book “Ballyhoo!” which looks at pro wrestling’s earliest historically recorded days starting before 1900 into the 20th century.

