VIP AUDIO 9/5 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Lessons to be learned from some of pro wrestling’s top promoters the last 75 years, if not Cody who’d have defeated Reigns, Big Men absence, Dustin (73 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part 2 of 3 of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

A list of key promoters in the last 75 years and key lessons to learn from each.

Should Dustin Rhodes be included on the list of mid-carders discussed last week who could have become main event wrestlers under different circumstances?

Who would have taken the title from Roman Reigns if not Cody Rhodes? Who from the current roster would have been the best choice? How about someone not on the current roster?

What happened to big men in pro wrestling these days compared to past eras?

