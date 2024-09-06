VIP AUDIO 9/5 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): WWE vs. AEW PPV philosophy, Sid memories, Swerve’s character, WWE’s accessibility advantage, Sting-Vader, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part 3 of 3 of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Have we seen evidence recently of differences in PPV/PLE philosophy between AEW and WWE, and is one approach better than the other?

Is the ease of accessibility and affordability of the WWE product the last few years a primary reason WWE has expanded its lead over AEW?

Was the White Castle of Fear skit and match with Vader and Sting a Kevin Sullivan idea?

Has Swerve Strickland been consistent enough at his core who has changed over time logically in front of fans’ eyes or has his personal been all over the place?

Is Gunther’s entrance music bad enough to hurt him?

Sid memories.

Todd’s memories of living in Singapore.

Are there fun snippets of wrestler character development over the years such as The Rock working cultural or social issues into his promos back in 1998?

Why was WWE Raw presented as two shows: Raw is War and the Warzone?

Has Dustin Rhodes overachieved or underachieved?

Would Dustin Rhodes or Jeff Jarrett have been a better bet to employ for the next 35 years back starting in 1990?

