VIP AUDIO 9/5 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): WWE vs. AEW PPV philosophy, Sid memories, Swerve’s character, WWE’s accessibility advantage, Sting-Vader, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part 3 of 3 of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Have we seen evidence recently of differences in PPV/PLE philosophy between AEW and WWE, and is one approach better than the other?
- Is the ease of accessibility and affordability of the WWE product the last few years a primary reason WWE has expanded its lead over AEW?
- Was the White Castle of Fear skit and match with Vader and Sting a Kevin Sullivan idea?
- Has Swerve Strickland been consistent enough at his core who has changed over time logically in front of fans’ eyes or has his personal been all over the place?
- Is Gunther’s entrance music bad enough to hurt him?
- Sid memories.
- Todd’s memories of living in Singapore.
- Are there fun snippets of wrestler character development over the years such as The Rock working cultural or social issues into his promos back in 1998?
- Why was WWE Raw presented as two shows: Raw is War and the Warzone?
- Has Dustin Rhodes overachieved or underachieved?
- Would Dustin Rhodes or Jeff Jarrett have been a better bet to employ for the next 35 years back starting in 1990?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.