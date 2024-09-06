VIP AUDIO 9/5 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): WWE vs. AEW PPV philosophy, Sid memories, Swerve’s character, WWE’s accessibility advantage, Sting-Vader, more (69 min.)

News Ticker

September 6, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In part 3 of 3 of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • Have we seen evidence recently of differences in PPV/PLE philosophy between AEW and WWE, and is one approach better than the other?
  • Is the ease of accessibility and affordability of the WWE product the last few years a primary reason WWE has expanded its lead over AEW?
  • Was the White Castle of Fear skit and match with Vader and Sting a Kevin Sullivan idea?
  • Has Swerve Strickland been consistent enough at his core who has changed over time logically in front of fans’ eyes or has his personal been all over the place?
  • Is Gunther’s entrance music bad enough to hurt him?
  • Sid memories.
  • Todd’s memories of living in Singapore.
  • Are there fun snippets of wrestler character development over the years such as The Rock working cultural or social issues into his promos back in 1998?
  • Why was WWE Raw presented as two shows: Raw is War and the Warzone?
  • Has Dustin Rhodes overachieved or underachieved?
  • Would Dustin Rhodes or Jeff Jarrett have been a better bet to employ for the next 35 years back starting in 1990?

