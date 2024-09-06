FREE PODCAST 9/6 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin talk Bayley, Sasha, KOTR, NXT UK Takeover, NJPW Royal Quest, Adrian Street, more (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (9-4-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by guest cohost Todd Martin from the PWTorch VIP podcast “The Fix with Todd Martin.” They review in semi-chronological order last week’s NXT TV show, NXT UK Takeover, New Japan Royal Quest, UFC’s last event (plus a look ahead to next weekend’s UFC PPV and a preview of Bellator’s upcoming event), Raw, and Smackdown. The WWE talk includes analysis of the big week for Bayley and Sasha, the King of the Ring tournament outcomes, and most everything else. He also has a comment about the Adrian Street documentary on WWE Network. Plus, Wade’s dog barks a lot this episode and Todd admits he says mean things to dogs sometimes and feels a little guilty about it.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO