AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (5/7): Viewership and key demo info, comparison to recent weeks, 10-week averages, comparison to past years

Wednesday night’s (5/7) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 531,000 viewers, compared to 629,000 the prior week and the 521,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 611,000.

(Note: Additional viewers watch AEW Collision on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TBS data. Generally data from streaming is tallied as total viewers who watched any part of the show and cable ratings are the average viewership per minute, so streaming viewership data tends to be substantially higher than a comparable cable rating-style tally would indicate.)

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 711000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 756,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 903,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 876,000.

Three years ago this week, Dynamite drew 939,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 925,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0. 13 rating, compared to 0.16 and 0.14 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.16.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.24 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.25.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.32 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.29.

Three years ago, it drew a 0.34 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.35.

The announced matches and segments were…

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay – AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight – AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match

Ricochet & The Young Bucks vs. Swerve Strickland & Mark Briscoe & “Speedball” Mike Bailey – Trios match

Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Jamie Hayter sit-down interview with Renee Paquette

“Hangman” Adam Page to appear

Will Ospreay to appear

