WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch this John Cena-Randy Orton compilation video leading into Backlash

Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 was a great night for John Cena. Not only did he beat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, but he won his 17th world championship. That puts him at the top of the leaderboard in terms of world championships won in WWE.

Doing that in his last year of wrestling is a definite highlight of his career. However, he’s going to have to go through some major stars in order to keep his title. After cutting a promo the following night, he got surprised by Randy Orton, who gave him his signature RKO.

There have been decades of history between the two men, which is why Orton being his first opponent is a magnificent choice. In celebration of their match at Backlash, the WWE YouTube Channel once again published a “Road to” playlist that recaps what lead to the match. Fans can watch this and catch up easily on what they’ve missed or get excited for Saturday.

This was a cool video that recaps everything that happened since John Cena became the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41. One thing that I particularly love about this feud is that it’s just two guys talking things out.

Aside from the RKO’s that Orton has given Cena, both men haven’t laid a finger on each other. Withholding that physical contact increases the hype of the match even more.

Usually, there are weekly attacks and brawls that occur before a match happens. That isn’t the case here. It’s just two multi-decade veterans going back and forth in promos.

Sometimes wrestling doesn’t need to happen to convey hatred between opponents. The stakes are also really high for Orton as well. If he wins, he’ll jump into third place with 15 world championship wins to his name. Cena winning would add to his amazing final year in wrestling, but Orton winning would catapult him even further up the world championship rankings.

Overall, this was a nice video previewing a match between two men who have a legitimate case as being the Greatest of All Time in regard to WWE wrestlers. With 31 world championships and over four decades of experience between them, Cena and Orton have definitely carried WWE on their backs for several years. They have met several times before, with this meeting being the most important of them all for many reasons.

The two men also have a lot at stake when they step into the ring on Saturday. If Cena loses, it’ll be a shock and a major blemish on his last year of wrestling. If Orton loses, he not only takes the loss in his hometown of St. Louis, but his family will have to watch him walk out without the title.

The WWE YouTube channel did a great job with this compilation. It helps hype an amazing match-up between two men that definitely deserve to be called legends in WWE.