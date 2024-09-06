WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (9/6): Keller’s report on Bayley vs. Tiffany, Bloodline vs. DIY & Street Profits, Cody-Solo confrontation, Gionvani Vinci returns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

SEPTEMBER 6, 2024

EDMONTON, ALB. AT ROGERS PLACE

AIRED ON DELAY ON FOX

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier this week that 10,320 tickets had been distributed so far; arena set up for 11,106. Subscribe to WrestleTix on Patreon to get up to date figures and more attendance data.



[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Together, Forever,” Michael Cole narrated over a drone shot of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, noting it’s the northern-most city in North American and followed with some compliments. They showed Bayley arriving earlier. Then Giovani Binvo arriving in a Mercedes sedan. It noted he will face Apollo Crews (of course). They showed Cody Rhodes signing photos backstage.

-A two minute video package aired with highlights of Bash in Berlin focused on Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens.

-They cut to the arena. Cole said, “For a final time, I say welcome to Friday Night Smackdown on Fox.” (Smackdown moves back to USA Network next week.)

-Cody Rhodes made his ring entrance. Graves said the result at Bash in Berlin was not what Owens was hoping for. They went to Cole and Graves at ringside and said they were on the first episode of Smackdown on Fox five years ago. Graves said the juggernaut continues. Cole said they’ll be on USA Network next Friday night.

Cody stood in the ring as fans chanted for him. “So, Edmonton, what do we want to talk about?” he asked. He noted it was “an extremely big crowd.” He said he had “a hell of an outing against Canada’s own Kevin Owens.” Fans cheered and then chanted, “KO! KO!” He said he didn’t get to do it last week due to the language barrier. He welcomed Cole back to Smackdown. THey showed Cole waving.

He said he has been around long enough to expect an interruption. He initiated an invite to The Bloodline to come on out. Solo Sikoa led Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa to the ring. Cole said their destruction of Roman Reigns solidified Solo as the Tribal Chief. When Solo entered the ring, fans booed. He said, “Well, I’m happy to see you guys, too.” He asked Cody if he is done playing around. He asked if he’s ready to defend his title “against a real challenger like me.” He said everybody knows he could have been champion because he had him beat at Summerslam if it wasn’t for Roman. “So I deserve a rematch,” he said.

Cody said the season-premiere of Smackdown next week should feature an Undisputed WWE Championship match. A loud, “We Want Roman!” chant broke out. Cody said the no. 1 contender in his book stepped outside the shadow of the Tribal Chief, so he deserves a title match. “I’m not talking to you,” he said to Solo. He told Jacob Fatu to step up. Fatu did. Solo looked over his shoulder as Jacob walked to the ring and up onto the ring apron. Solo turned to Jacob as fans chanted, “Step up! Step up!”

Solo stared at Fatu and had a few off-mic words for him. Jacob yelled, “I love you! You are my Tribal Chief!” Cody said, “I guess it was worth a shot. I am crazy to want to wrestle any of you.” Cody told Solo he indeed gets better every day. He held up his belt and said WWE revolves around it. He said some day he might look up at those lights “courtesy of that iron thumb of yours, but it sure as hell won’t be next week.” Solo told Cody he can see he’s getting the enforcer to turn on him. He told him he’s on, but they don’t need to wait until next week. Cody took off his jacket. The rest of The Bloodline entered the ring. The Street Profits and DIY then entered the ring (apparently they were standing near by anticipating this possibility).

Nick Aldis told them all to simmer down. He entered the ring and said they can tear each other apart in the eight-man tag team match in the main event of Smackdown tonight, but not a moment sooner. He said next week, Cody will defend against Solo. He said the Bloodline numbers thing is getting old. He said it’s “bad for business,” so he has a solution that’s good for business. He said the match will be in a steel cage. Cody smiled. His music played. Cole said he loves Aldis’s decision. Graves said Cody will have the fight of his career.

-Backstage, Pretty Deadly spoke to Tiffany Stratton at her make-up table about the season premiere of Smackdown. Nia Jax entered the room and interrupted Pretty Deadly. Pretty Deadly scurried away. Jax said the entire locker room thinks she was going to cash in against her, but that’s nonsense. Tiffany said, “I would never do that to you, my queen.” She said it’s Chelsea Green spreading those lies. She asked Jax to be in her corner. Jax said maybe she will and she can help Tiffany in the way Tiffany helped her last week. Cole asked Graves, “Is Nia onto her?”

-Bayley made her ring entrance. [c]

(1) TIFFANY STRATTON (w/Nia Jax) vs. BAYLEY

As Tiffany made her entrance, they went to dual screen to show clips of last week’s apparent tease of a cash-in by Tiffany. The bell rang 26 minute into the match. Cole said this is the first time these two have ever wrestled one-on-one. After some back-and-forth action, Tiffany landed a dropkick on Bayley on the ring apron at 2:30. They cut to a break. [c]

Cole said Tiffany controlled the match during the entire break. Bayley eventually took over. She leaped off the top rope with a flying elbowdrop for a near fall. Jax walked out, briefly capturing Bayley’s attention. Bayley turned back to Tiffany to set up a Bayley-to-Belly, but Tiffany blocked it and the she gave her an Alabama slam for a two count. Bayley came back with a Bayley-to-Belly. She wasn’t able to make the cover. Tiffany crawled away. Bayley leaped through the ropes and dove at Jax, who staggered a few steps. Bayley rolled back into the ring. Tiffany leveraged Bayley’s shoulders down, but Jax was distracting the ref to complain about Bayley. Bayley then landed Rose Plant for the win. Cole said it’s about time something went Bayley’s way.

WINNER: Bayley in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid action. Jax complaining to the ref seemingly cost Stratton a three count, which can add some tension between them.)

-Backstage, KO was looking at a display for Wayne Gretzky. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller walked in. Waller had an Oilers WWE title belt and they gave KO a hard time about losing. He said they’re not even friends any more because he didn’t go out to help Cody with The Bloodline. KO called them idiots and morons. “Don’t worry about me and Cody,” he said. “We’re fine.” KO said they are a great team, perhaps better than the Oilers. That drew boos. KO suggested that they should wrestle each other just as he and Cody wrestled each other. KO then suggested a triple threat match against them, saying that Gretzky often said it was a great night for a Triple Threat.He said he was going to go suggest it to Aldis. KO then took the Oilers title belt because it was too nice for Waller. Austin said Gretzky never said anything about Triple Threats.

(Keller’s Analysis: Waller hilariously seemed okay with being called an idiot, but not a moron.)

-They showed Vinci walking backstage said he was next. [c]

-Backstage, Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo were laughying about last week with Elektra Lopez. Santos Escobar walked in looking serious. He asked what they were laughing about. They said they won. He asked if it was a title match. He said they shouldn’t be shocked by success. “It’s who we are,” he said. “As for success, we don’t just find it, we make it.” Elektra said this is their time and Smackdown is their turf. Escobar said it will belong to them and his family. They drank to it.

(2) GIOVANI VINCI vs. APOLLO CREWS

Graves said if Lamborghini’s made human beings, he’d be the result. (He drove a Mercedes into the arena.) “How can you not be captivated by his aura?” Graves asked. He said everything about him is custom-fitted. The bell rang 48 minutes into the hour. Crews rolled him up from behind with a crucifix for the win. Cole said he was screwing around and it cost him. “He looked like a Pinto!” said Cole (a reference to the 1970s-era Ford car, not the bean).

WINNER: Crews in five seconds.

(Keller’s Analysis: Interesting choice. I suspected they might give Crews an upset win since Vinci feels like a mid-card act that they want to build up as someone fans enjoy seeing lose. Of course, this sets up a rematch that he’ll win. Does this end Crews’s 12 year losing streak on WWE TV?)

-Backstage, Michin walked in on Chelsea and Piper Niven chatting with Aldis. Green said she’s too mentally stressed so no amount of wine or essential oils will calm her down. Aldis said he likes the analogy of falling off the horse and then getting back on, so he’s giving her that chance against Michin tonight. Green wasn’t happy and stormed off.

-Owens made his entrance. [c]

(3) KEVIN OWENS vs. AUSTIN THEORY vs. GRAYSON WALLER

The entrances for Waller and Theory took place. Waller taunted the Oilers fans with a Florida Panthers jersey. Cole noted that KO is 1-10 in triple threat matches and now he’s challenged two wrestlers who are a team to face him in one. The bell rang 55 minutes into the hour. KO attacked them at the bell and knocked them to the floor and tossed them around ringside. The heel duo fought back and threw KO into the barricade. Waller set up a suplex of KO on a table, but KO blocked it and then powerbombed Waller through the table. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

Back from the break, KO was kicking away at Theory. Theory exploded at KO with a sudden elbow. They showed during the break that Corey Perry from the Oilers held Theory as KO hit him. KO landed a cannonball against Theory in the corner and then leaped off the top rope with a senton. Waller broke out the cover. Waller went on the attack on KO. Theory gave KO a rolling blockbuster. When Waller went for the cover, Theory yanked him off of KO and yelled, “What are you doing?” Waller said, “We’re a team!” Fans chanted, “Fight! Fight!” They regrouped and set up a double superplex. KO resisted and rammed their heads together. They bumped to the mat. Theory went back at KO, but KO gave him a rolling senton. Waller yanked KO off of Theory. Theory rolled to the floor. Waller then set up a move, but KO turned it into a fisherman’s buster off the second rope for a two count. Theory broke it up.

Theory played to the crowd and set up his finisher, but KOescaped. KO went for a stunner, but Theory shoved KO who knocked Waller off the ring apron. Theory rolled up KO, but KO kicke dout at two and then he hit a Stunner. Theory took a high bump from that. KO made the cover and scored a three count.

WINNER: Owens in 10:00.

-Afterward, Waller quickly attacked KO. KO threw him out of the ring. Theory gave KO an A-Town Down. Waller then landed a rolling flatliner. Theory raised Waller’s arm. Cole said when they’re on the same page, they’re tough to beat. Graves agreed

-A highlight package aired on the Andrade-Carmelo Hayes series.

-They showed L.A. Knight backstage. [c]

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside. Cole talked about his memory of the announcement of Smackdown landing a five year deal with a broadcast network. He said he always wanted to host a show on a network like Fox. Graves said Fox has been a great partner. He said the Thunderdome era was part of it, and that didn’t happen without a great partner. Cole talked about great ratings. He thanked everyone on and off camera. “Thank you, until we meet again,” Cole said.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was classy.)

-A video package aired of highlights of the Smackdown on Fox era.

-Knight made his ring entrance. He touted his success so far as U.S. Champion. He was interrupted by Carmelo Hayes’s music. He said he’s won two straight against Andrade, which means he’s next in line for that championship. Knight said Carmelo is worried about having “the match of the night,” but he’s never worried about that. He said instead he’s worried about winning. which is why he’s the champ. Carmelo said the only guy he has to worry about is him.

Andrade walked out. He said he beat him twice, too. Carmelo said no one remembers. Andrade said he remembers. Knight said he’s a busy man and doesn’t have time for them to have a tiff. Andrade said something in Spanish to Knight. Knight said he didn’t understand what he said, but he should watch his tone. Andrade poked him in the chest. Knight gave him a BFT. Carmelo then leaned over Andrade and yelled at him. Knight gave Carmelo a BFT next.

-Backstage, Waller was bragging about being WWE’s best tag team. He suggested to Aldis he book them against KO and anyone else, laughing that he has no friends.

-Chelsea Green made her entrance with Piper. [c]

(4) MICHIN vs. CHELSEA GREEN

The bell rang 28 minutes into the hour. Graves said Green comes from a legendary Canadian wrestling family, “the Greens.” Cole said he was Googling them and didn’t see anything. At 2:30, Michin rallied. Piper stood on the ring apron. Michin shoved her down. Green rolled up Michin for a two count. They countered each other. Michin shoved Green to the floor. Michin dove through the ropes and tackled Green. Michin got preoccupied with Piper at ringside. Green recovered and kicked Michin as she began to re-enter the ring. Piper gave Michin a running senton on the floor and then threw her back into the ring. The ref didn’t see it. Chelsea landed the Un-Pretty-Her for the win. Graves said the cheering crowd is like what the arena would have felt like if the Oilers didn’t blow it in the Stanley Cup Finals.

WINNER: Green in 4:00. [c]

-A sponsored video package aired on Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill winning the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

-They went to Graves and Cole at ringside. They said Cargill & Belair would be part of Smackdown next week. Also: Waller & Theory vs. KO & a partner, Andrade vs. Carmelo, and Cody vs. Solo in a cage.

-Backstage, Byron Saxton asked DIY and the Profits about conflicting interests. DIY said they’re not friends, but they respect each other. Montez Ford said they have similar goals. Tomasso Ciampa said no tag team on Smackdown wants The Bloodline to have the belts. Angelo Dawkins said DIY are new to Smackdown, whereas they’ve been dealing with The Bloodline for years. B-Fab said they want the smoke.

-The Bloodline made their ring entrance. [c]

(5) DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tomasso Ciampa) & THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. THE BLOODLINE (Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)

The bell rang 45 minutes into the hour. A brawl broke out at the start. DIY and the Profits cleared the ring. The Bloodline regrouped at ringside at 1:00. Dawkins and Loa battled one-on-one. When Fatu tagged in, he beat up Ciampa. Solo tagged in and rammed Ciampa into the announce desk. They cut to a break at 4:30. [c]

Back from the break, Solo scored a near fall on Ciampa after a Spinning Solo. Ciampa made a comebacvk and suplexed Tama off the top rope onto everyone else at ringside. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” Fox bleeped it (one last time!). Ford tagged in and landed a top rope frog splash on Tama. Fatu broke up the cover. Fatus tagged in and sueprkicked Gargano as soon as he tagged in. He gave Ciampa a Samoan Drop. He superkicked Dawkins. He then gave Ford an impaler. He tagged Solo in. Solo then delivered two Samoan Spikes for the win.



WINNERS: The Bloodline in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid eight-man tag with all the expected key moments given who was involved, with a key point being that Fatu did the most damage and Solo was the finisher. Interesting to see Ford be the chosen one to take the pin as not long ago he’d have been considered the least like to take the fall.)

