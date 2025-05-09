WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (5/9): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, May 9, 2025

Where: Dayton, Ohio at Nutter Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 9,566 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 11,200 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

L.A. Knight & Damian Priest vs. Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa

Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax – WWE Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender match

John Cena to appear

