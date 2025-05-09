FREE PODCAST 5/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Zilem & White: Is the ghost of C.M. Punk gone, final Beach Break build, more (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Brian Zilem is joined by Joshua White to discuss the May 8 special edition of AEW Collision including an opening topic of whether the ghost of C.M. Punk is finally gone from AEW when it comes to Tony Khan stepping up his booking lately. Then they discuss the final build to next week’s AEW Beach Break episode of Dynamite along with the matches on this episode including Danny Garcia vs. Dax and Willow vs. Kris Statlander.

