VIP AUDIO 9/7 – The Fix Flashback (8-30-2017): McGregor-Mayweather analysis, fascinating Reigns-Cena segment, Mae Young Classic, Mad Dog Vachon book review, Jeff Hardy, Owens-Nakamura (165 min.)

- The fascinating Roman Reigns-John Cena segment from a wide variety of angles, including three lengthy emails from listeners asking about various aspects of it. Do they think it was scripted and was the script adhered to? Who benefits? Who might not have liked it? Did it actually help build the match? Did it undercut Reigns? Is it any more likely Roman Reigns turns heel after Monday’s segment with John Cena.
- The start of the Mae Young Classic on WWE Network
- Review Smackdown including Jeff Hardy winning the battle royal and the Shinsuke Nakamura-Randy Orton angle at the end
- An in-depth review of the new Mad Dog Vachon biography
- The Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight
MAILBAG…
- Seth Rollins
- Reigns-Cena compared to Tanahashi-Okada
- How does WrestleMania city competition take place
- The Bobby Roode babyface/heel dilemma
- The John Cena-Undertaker comment
- Why Kevin Owens has seemed to put more of an effort in on the main roster than Shinsuke Nakamura
- And more
MMA TOPICS…
- A quick preview of UFC Fight Night coming up on Saturday.
