AEW COLLISION REPORT (9/6: Continental Contenders confirmed for All-Out after Archer vs. Briscoe, Mortos vs. Takeshita, Cassidy vs. Keith, plus BCC & Pac vs. The Elite mega-tag

AEW COLLISION REPORT – EPISODE 61

SEPTEMER 6, 2024

CHICAGO ILLINOIS

ARENA: NOW ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcers: Arkady Aura

[HOUR ONE]

-A recap was shown from the Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page closing angle this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

-Jon Moxley was shown outside of the parking lot.

-The commentary team ran down the All-Out card.

(1) LANCE ARCHER vs. MARK BRISCOE – Continental Contenders Challenge:

Briscoe made his way to the ring but was jumped by Archer from the ramp before the ball rang. Both men continued to brawl outside. Archer threw Briscoe inside the ring, and the match finally got underway. Archer did bust open Briscoe up during the brawl. The match had straightforward psychology for the big man vs small man match. Archer did a great job getting heat on Briscoe, throwing his white shirt over his head to show the stain from Briscoe’s blood. Briscoe made a brief comeback, doing his assisted steel chair dive to the outside, but Archer immediately cut off Briscoe’s momentum. Archer followed up with a powerbomb and wiped Briscoe’s blood on his face. Archer continued to work over Briscoe’s cut on his head, which looked like a cut from a UFC fight. [C]

After the break, Briscoe tried to fire up, but Archer quickly threw him back to the outside. Archer chokeslammed Briscoe to the apron and looked for a second, but Briscoe railed and gave Archer a running neckbecker to the outside. Both men exchanged big moves. Briscoe hit a Foggybow, but Archer kicked out at two. Archer hit another chokeslam and a Big Boss Slam, but Briscoe kicked out at two. In the match’s closing moments, Archer went for the Blackout, but after hitting two Froggybows, Briscoe pinned Archer to secure the victory.

WINNER: Mark Briscoe in 12:41

(Brian’s Thoughts: The unusual great brawl to open AEW Collision. I don’t mind the change up to break up the show’s pattern. Archer is a great, mean, big guy to use to evaluate a babyface.)

-The show went backstage to the Learning Tree, where they jumped

Tomohiro Ishii. Easily an angle to write off Tomohiro Ishii from his summer stint with AEW.

(2) GRIZZLED YOUNG VETERANS (James Drake & Zack Gibson) vs. IRON SAVAGES (Boulder & Bronson w/Jacked Jameson)

WINNERS: James Drake & Zack Gibson in 3:14

(Brian’s Thoughts: GVY’s win established them as a severe threat in the tag team division.)

– Post Match, FTR came to the ring, and both GVY and FTR brawled and had a stare-down afterward.

-A hype video was shown for Will Ospreay vs Pac.

Lexy Nair spoke with Orange Cassidy backstage. Cassidy said his backpack is empty and he wants to add gold.

(3) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. BRYAN KEITH – Continental Contenders Challenge:

WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 11:57

(Brian’s Thoughts: Both men have great chemistry. Keith is caught up in the Jerhicho vortex, and I wish he had more opportunities for singles matches away from the Learning Tree.)

-Chris Jericho was shown backstage, and he stole Cassidy’s backpack.

Lexy Nair interviewed Mercedes Mone backstage. Mone said that though Kamille is banded from ringside from All-Out, stick around and see what happens tonight.

(4) THE OUTRUNNERS (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) (w/Erica Leigh) vs. AUGUST MATTHEWS & DAVEY BANG

WINNERS: Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd in 2:13

(Brian’s Thoughts: It’s great to see the Outrunners win and get a great reaction from the crowd. The Outrunners will not be tag team champions, but you need fun mid-card teams to add depth to the division.)

-Renee Paquette had a sit-down backstage with Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale

(Brian’s Thoughts: Good segment from everyone involved. It’s probably the best talking segment Statlander has had in AEW.)

[HOUR TWO]

(5) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA VS. THE BEAST MORTOS – Continental Contenders Challenge:

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita in 11:58

(Brian’s Thoughts: As soon this match graphic dropped, you knew this would be awesome. Takeshita is an absolute stud, and he should be featured weekly as AEW continues to build up the feud between Takeshita and Okada.)

-Saraya cut a promo backstage with Harley Cameron. To hype up a potential Saraya vs Jamie Hayter match.

-Mariah May cut a promo backstage and said she will have a championship celebration at All-Out

(6) HIKARU SHIDA vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO

WINNER: Hikaru Shida in 9:23

(Brian’s Thoughts: I am not sure I would have featured Deonna Purrazzo back on TV immediately losing a match, but it’s wrestling so these things happen.)

-Post-match Mone and Kamille tried to Shida but Shida got the best of them both and looked strong to set up the TBS title match for All-Out

(7) BLACKPOOL COMBAT CLUB (Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) & PAC vs. THE ELITE (Jack Perry & Kazuchika Okada & Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson)

WINNERS: Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) & Pac in 28:47

Brian’s Thoughts: What a wonderful contrast from the opener and main event. This was the best Young Bucks match since the Sting retirement match.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: I’m not sure this show gave viewers more motivation to buy All-In but the work was already done regarding PPV Hype on Dynamite.

