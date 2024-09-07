FREE PODCAST 9/7 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Mailbag: (9-5-2019) Keller & Parks talk Women’s Revolution, Omega’s losses, Vince meddling in NXT, WWE-MSG, cool factor AEW vs. WWE, Fiend (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In a special Mailbag episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (9-5-2019) with cohost Greg Parks from the PWTorch Dailycast’s “Wrestling Night in America” and PWTorch Newsletter. They cover many topics from listeners’ emails including the seeming end of the mentions of the Women’s Revolution, Kenny Omega’s losses, Vince McMahon potentially meddling in NXT, WWE at MSG, the cool factor AEW vs. WWE, The Fiend’s future and upside, is AEW losing money, is Cody becoming the Triple H of AEW or the Jeff Jarrett of TNA, King of the Ring predictions, and much more.
