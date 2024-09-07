AEW ALL OUT RESULTS (9/7): Danielson defends against Perry, Swerve vs. Hangman in cage match, Ospreay vs. Pac, Mercedes vs. Shida, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW ALL OUT PPV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 7, 2024

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. AT THE NOW ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON PPV

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 8,582 tickets had been distributed; arena was set up for 8,305. More tickets have been sold since then. Subscribe to WrestleTix on Patreon for detailed up-to-date information.

[PRE-SHOW]

-Renee Paquette, Jeff Jarrett, R.J. City, Nigel McGuinness

-When they showed a clip of Swerve Strickland arriving, R.J. City said “Hangman” Page should be in jail for arson, not on PPV. Then they showed Hangman arriving. Jeff Jarrett said the cage match would be the main event.

-Nigel joined the other hosts of the pre-show and chatted about his return to the ring at All Out. Nigel said his tank is still full and if another opportunity presented itself, he might take it.

(A) THE ACCLAIMED (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens w/Billy Gunn) vs. IRON SAVAGES (w/Jacked Jameson)

No rap from Max on the way to the ring, but Bowens did his usual mic work about The Acclaimed arriving. Jameson yapped on a live mic on the way to the ring about Savage Sauce. For the finish, Caster and Bowens moved out of the path of a double cannonball by the Savages. Billy yanked Jameson off the ring apron, crotch chopped him, and loudly yelled, “Suck my dick.” (Classy.) The Acclaimed then quickly won with the Arrival/Mic Drop combo. As the Acclaimed celebrated, they cut to MxM Collection watching backstage.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed in 8:00.

(B) THE PREMIERE ATHLETES (Tony Nese & Ari Daivari & Josh Woods w/”Smart” Mark Sterling) vs. DUSTIN RHODES & HOLOGRAM & SAMMY GUEVARA

Schaivone talked about Hologram doing moves he’s never seen, and noted he’s seen a lot of moves over the years. The commentators talked about Sammy Guevara coming back to the ring after becoming a father and saying Texans stick together, thus he return to side with Dustin. Dustin gave Nese a Canadian destroyer. Hologram and Guevara then leaped off of corner turnbuckles at the same time and flipped onto Daivari and Woods on the floor. Guevara played to the crowd. Nese and Daivair nearly finished Dustin a minute later, but Guevara shoved them off of Dustin at the count of two. Chaos followed with all six wrestlers. When Starling stood on the ring apron and distracted the referee, Gueveara and Hologram yanked him into the ring. Dustin then gave him a Cross Rhodes. Dustin then finished Woods with Final Reckoning.

WINNERS: Dustin & Guevara & Hologram in 10:00.

(C) JUICE ROBINSON & AUSTIN GUNN & COLTEN GUNN vs. THE DARK ORDER (Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds & John Silver)

Austin took an extended beating. Colten got the hot-tag. After some chaos with all six, Juice eventually gave Uno a faceplant for the win.

WINNERS: Juice & The Gunns in 8:00.

-Schiavone interviewed Skye Blue who came out on crutches and giggled a little. She asked Chicago if they thought they could have an All Out without her. She said the arena is sentimental to her because it’s where she got to enter the Casino Battle Royal years ago. He asked about the timetable for her return. She took a pensive deep breath and said she’s doing everything she can, but it’s a waiting game. Mariah May’s music interrupted and May strutted out. She said she came out there to have her AEW Women’s World Championship celebration. She asked: “Why do they call this the Windy City when no one here has ever ever been blown again.” Skye said, “Baby, well, you’d certainly know a thing or two about that.” (Classy.) Mariah took digs at Chicago and said they share a lot in common with Sky. “You’re both broke, filthy, and you have to lower your standards to make it enjoyable,” she said. Skye said, “Thanks, skank.” (Oh, goodie, that term is back from TNA’s most tawdry days. That got zero reaction, which should let Tony Khan known this stuff is just pitiful and trashy and a turnoff to people watching.) Mariah attacked Skye. Skye clutched her ankle. Queen Aminata made the save as Mariah was about to hit Skye with a crutch.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was embarrassing on a number of levels. AEW should be better than this crap.)



(D) TOP FLIGHT (Dante & Darius Martin) & ACTION ANDRETTI (w/Leila Grey) vs. THE UNDISPUTED KINGDOM (Roderick Strong & Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. THE BEAST MORTOS & SHANE TAYLOR & LEE MORIARTY

Matt Mendard joined in on commentary. Late in the match, Taven leaped onto a crowd at ringside. Mortos then followed up with a running tornado dive through the ropes. More dives followed. Foer the finish, Strong interrupted a move between Mortos and Andretti and pinned Andretti.

WINNERS: Undisputed Kingdom in 11:00.

-A video package hyped the line-up with a focus the Hangman-Swerve match.

[MAIN SHOW]

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuiness, Matt Menard



-Excalibur introduced the show as the camera panned the audience.

(1) MJF vs. DANNY GARCIA

A video package set the stage for the match including MJF’s brutal beatdown of Garcia leading to him being stretchered out and loaded into an ambulance. MJF made his entrance. Garcia attacked MJF. The ref separated them. Garcia charged at MJF, but MJF ducked and sent Garcia into the middle turnbuckle. Nigel said Garcia’s neck isn’t 100 percent. MJF went on a sustained beatdown. When Schiavone complimented the big crowd, Nigel said they were there to see the final match of Bryan Danielson’s career. As MJF vertical suplexed Garcia, Garcia shifted both of them over the top rope to the floor. MJF took a nasty fall, but entered the ring first. Garcia barely beat the ten count.

Garcia made a comeback. MJF made a comeback a few minutes later and delivered a nasty powerbomb of Garica onto his knee. MJF grabbed Garcia’s ears and bit at his face. After some punches to his forehead, Garcia began to bleed from his forehead. MJF set up a tombstone piledriver off the second rope. Garcia broke free and yanked at MJF’s jaw and nose. Garcia was bleeding heavily and caught glance of himself on the big screen. He then landed a diving DDT out of the corner. Garcia eventually crawled over and draped his arm over MJF’s chest. MJF put his boot on the bottom rope.

Garcia pulled himself and began seething. He shook off some of MJF’s attack and turned toward him. MJF spit at him. Garcia exploded with a barrage of strikes. MJF thumbed Garcia in the eyes. They each exchanged stiff German suplexes and then Garcia landed a lunging clothesline. Both were down and slow to get up at 18:00.

Garcia applied a couple submission holds, but MJF countered and applied Salt of the Earth and then a figure-four lock on Garcia’s arm. MJF torqued Garcia’s arms back in a wishbone hold. Garcia draped a boot over the bottom rope to force a break. “What a war,” said Schaivone. They zoomed in on bloody snot on Garcia’s face. (Yuck.) Garcia surprised MJF with a jackknife cover. Garcia stood and chopped MJF’s chest fiercely. He applied a front chancery. MJF’s arm dropped. Garcia lifted MJF’s arm so the match didn’t end. Nigel said it was a mistake. Garcia then delivered a jumping piledriver for a near fall at 23:00.

On the top rope, MJF bit Garcia to reverse momentum. After shifting the referee’s position, MJF then gave Garcia a low-blow and jackknife covered him for a leverage three count. Garcia and MJF lay on the mat afterward soaking up the moment.

WINNER: MJF in 24:00.

-After the match, MJF offered a handshake to Garcia. Garcia shook his hand and raised MJF’s arm. MJF tried to kick Garcia, but Garcia caught his boot and gave MJF a low-blow. He shook with intensity and then put MJF on the top turnbuckle. Garcia spit in MJF’s face, then delivered a leaping piledriver off the second rope. “Wooo!” exclaimed Menard. Nigel said, “What a sore loser.” Garcia smiled and shook MJF by his neck. He then kissed his forehead and walked through the crowd. The ringside doc checked on MJF. Another medic put a brace around MJF’s neck.

(Keller’s Analysis: An excellent intense grudge match. Garcia appeared to potentially have MJF defeated when his arm was dropping. MJF was despicable throughout the match. If this match and feud was meant to move Garcia out of the silly dancing stage of his career and cast him as a rising young star with incredible fighting spirit, I think it succeeded.)



-They showed Swerve and Hangman in their locker rooms, with security surrounding them to keep them apart until the main event.

(2) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) vs. CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI & WHEELER YUTA – AEW Tag Team Title match

Nigel talked up the Bucks and said that if not for them, Schaivone would be sitting at home this weekend. Yuta went on a flurry of early offense against Matthew. Claudio tagged in a few minutes in and rallied against both Bucks. Nicholas tripped Yuta which led to a double-team spot and a near fall on Yuta by Matthew. Nicholas flipped off the ring apron onto Claudio at ringside.

Claudio set up a Giant Swing, but the Bucks double-teamed him and landed a BTE Trigger for a near fall, broken up by Yuta. When they went for another BTE Trigger, Claudio blocked it. The Bucks set up a suplex, but Claudio countered by suplexing both of them. Claudio gave Matthew his Giant Swing mid-ring and scored a two count. Claudio superplexed Matthew, but Matthew lifted his knees when Yuta went for a top rope splash. Nicholas held Claudio back from making the save, and the ref counted to three.

WINNERS: The Young Bucks to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: A good match that delivered precisely what you’d expect from these two teams with a good amount of time to tell their story. It didn’t leap out as a particular important match or one that many will remember and easily could have been a nice match on a Collision.)

(3) WILL OSPREAY vs. PAC – International Title match



A video package set the stage for the match before ring entrances. The bell rang an hour into the PPV. They showed Ricochet watching on a monitor backstage. They went at each other with stiff, consistent back-and-forth action early that the crowd was into. Pac landed a top rope superplex for a two count at 5:00. Excalibur speculated Ospreay suffered a stinger. Pac settled into a side headlock. Ospreay folllowed Pac to the floor and landed a leaping forearm to the side of Pac’s head off the ringside barricade. The ref checked on Pac. Ospreay landed a handspring flip over the top rope on Pac at ringside.

Back in the ring, Ospreay landed a handspring corkscrew Pelé kick. Pac came back with a Liger bomb for a two count. they countered each other for the next minute. Ospreay went for a Hidden Blade, but Pac ducked. Pac then went for a German suplex, but Pac elbowed out of it. Ospreay then landed a springboard OsCutter. He was a little delayed making the cover which led to a two count. Both were slow to get up.

They battled on the ring apron. Pac suplexed Ospreay onto the back of his neck and head on the ring apron. Ospreay clutched his neck afterward. Pac then delivered a Poison Rana on the ring apron. Pac threw Ospreay back into the ring and applied a Brutalizer. Ospreay draped his leg over the bottom rope to force a break.

They exchanged big moves and near falls as the pace picked up. Pac landed another Poison Rana for a near fall and then a brutalizer at 17:00. Ospreay countered a Pac attempt at another Poison Rana and then landed a Hidden Blade for a believable near fall. Fans chanted, “Fight forever!” Pac went for a Poison Rana off the top rope, but Ospreay landed on his feet. He then hit a Hidden Blade for a near fall at 19:00. Ospreay played to the crowd as Schiavone said they’d never forget this match. Ospreay landed a top rope cutter, but Pac countered his Storm Breaker into a two count. Ospreay landed a Styles Clash and a Hidden Blade for a three count. Nigel called “the absolute pinnacle of our sport.” Excalibur called it a classic.

As Ospreay celebreated, they cut to Ricochet who smiled and applauded once he knew he was on camera.

WINNER: Ospreay in 20:00 to retain the AEW International Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Spectacular battle between two world class athletes in their primes that the crowd ate up. Nicely paced, with increased pace and intensity as it progressed, with resets followed by flurries of big moves and counters, concluding at just the right time without belaboring the near falls.)

(4) KRIS STATLANDER (w/Stokely Hathaway) vs. WILLOW NIGHTINGALE – Chicago Street Fight

The bell rang 26 minutes into the second hour. Willow landed an early cannonball in the corner. She went for a Death Valley Driver on the ring apron, but Statland blocked it and then hit Willow across her back with a chair. Statlander then powerbombed Willow on the Spanish announce table, which collapsed out from under Willow.

Statlander put Willow on the table at ringside and then leaped off the top rope toward her. Willow moved and Statlander crashed through the table, although Statlander’s legs clipped Willow. Willow delivered a pounce, sending Statlander through the ringside barricade toward some conveniently empty seats in the front row.

They brawled up the aisle. Willow broke three light tubes taped together over Statlander’s head. (Recycle those, by the way.) Statlander came up bleeding from her forehead. Stokely fled the scene when Willow made a move toward him. Statlander speared Willow off the stage through two tables below.

Back in the ring, Willow grinded a chain in the forehead of Statlander and bit her forehead. Statlander caught Willow with a suplex. Statlander dumped hundreds of thumbtacks out of a black bag. Willow knocked Statlander out of mid-air and she did the splits on the tacks after an attempted axe kick. Willow delivered a Death Valley Driver onto the tacks. Several tacks were stuck in her back and thighs.

Willow and Statlander battled on the top turnbuckle. Statlander landed a Spanish Fly. She then wrapped her forearm in a chain and hit Willow with a discus lariat for a believable near fall. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” They stood and exchanged wild swings. They hit each other mid-ring and just slumped to the mat. They seemed to “share a moment” of warrior respect. Statlander then landed a tombstone and then wrapped the chain around Will0w’s neck and mouth and pulled up on her. Willow tapped.

Stokley joined Statlander in celebrating afterward.

WINNER: Statlander in 15:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A hard-hitting, well-executed intense bloody brawl with big spots and a decisive finish. Well done and an effective change of pace after the prior match that kept the crowd invested throughout.)

-Renee interviewed a smiling Ospreay backstage. He said if Pac ever wants a rematch, he can have one. He told Ricochet he saw he was watching it backstage. Ricochet walked up and looked irked. Ospreay said he was trying to have a good time, but he heard him talking shit. Ospreay told him to stack up some wins. Ricochet said he got them lined up. Excalibur said the friendship between them seemed to have cooled.

Commentary: Taz joined Schiavone and Exalibur

(5) KAZUCHIKA OKADA vs. ORANGE CASSIDY vs. MARK BRISCOE vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA (w/Don Callis) – AEW Continental Championship match

A video package set the stage for the match. The bell rang 50 minutes into the second hour. After four-way action, Okada and Takeshita squared off. Cassidy stood between them and was about to make a big production of putting his hands in his pockets. They attacked him. Cassidy fought back and DDT’d Okada for a one count. Briscoe entered and went after Okada.

Briscoe and Cassidy took turns leaping off the ring apron onto Takeshita and Okada at ringside. Back in the ring they both went for covers at the same time. The ref counted both at once. Taz wondered if they’d share the title if they both won. Fans taunted Callis, which the other commentators needled him about.

After a whirlwind of action, including Orange and Briscoe finally going at each other, Takeshita and Okada squared off. Okada his a signature leaping dropkick. Takeshita fired back with a sitout powerbomb. Cassidy and Briscoe got back involved. Briscoe left eye was bloodied. Okada landed a top rope elbowdrop and then gave the crowd a middle finger. Briscoe countered a Rainmaker and set up a Jay Driller. Okada blocked it, but Briscoe took him down with a short-arm lariat. Takeshita kicked Okada.

Cassidy then gave Okada a leaping Orange Punch (that showed light). Takeshita blocked a Stun Dog Millionaire and gave him a German suplex. He played to the crowd. Briscoe entered and gave Takeshita a leaping Jay Driller. Okada yanked Briscoe off of Takeshita during the ref’s count. Briscoe fought him off and went for a top rope elbow, but Takeshita lifted his knees. Takehsita delivered a running boot to Briscoe, but Cassidy broke up the cover. Cassidy gave Takeshita a Beach Break. Takeshita came right back with a lariat and set up Raging Fire, but Okada intervened.

Cassidy rolled up Okada for a two count. He swung with an Orange Punch, but Okada ducked and then he hit the Rainmaker for the win. They showed Callis and Takeshita at ringside staring down a celebrating Okada.

WINNER: Okada in 16:00 to retain the Continental Championship.

(Keller’s Analysis: Chaotic all-action match, with some fun stretches of two wrestlers paired off. It delivered a solid mid-card match at this point of the show.)

(6) MERCEDES MONE vs. HIKARU SHIDA – AEW TBS Title match

A video package set the stage for the match. Excalibur said Shida wanted to be the first women to have held both of AEW’s women’s titles. The bell rang 13 minutes into the third hour. Mercedes went after Shida aggressively the bell. Mercedes took contorl a few minutes in and settled into a chinlock at 6:00. Shida stood and yanked Mercedes over her shoulder hard to the mat. Shida took Mercedes down with a head scissors. Mercedes took over quickly in the corner, but Shida reversed whipped her face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Mercedes came back and applied an STF. Shida reached the bottom rope to force a break.

Shida leaped up and landed a quick clothesline. Both were down and slow to get up.

