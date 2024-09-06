AEW ALL OUT PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS: Hangman vs. Swerve in Unsanctioned Lights Out Cage match, Danielson vs. Perry, Ospreay vs. Pac, MJF vs. Garcia

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW All Out will take place at the Now Arena in the Chigaco suburb of Hoffman Estates, Ill. on Sept. 7, 2024.

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland, Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage match

Story in a nutshell: Adam Page returned from time off to continue his blood feud with Swerve Strickland.

Adam Page and Swerve Strickland have been locked in a blood feud which included Swerve breaking into Page’s house and implying he’d harm Page’s baby. Swerve defeated Page and went on to win the AEW World Championship. In his fury, Page was suspended for his actions (Page needed time off). Page returned and wrestled to get an opportunity to challenge Swerve for the championship, but he came up short which added to his frustrations. After Swerve lost the title to Bryan Danielson, a match Page interfered with, Swerve confronted Page and challenged him to a steel cage match. Serve admitted to once again stalking the Page family. Page then no-showed a contract signing and revealed he was at Swerve’s childhood home (which Swerve had just bought). There, Page burned the house down, leading Tony Khan to make this a lights-out match (an unsanctioned match).

Prediction: Page needs this win badly.

Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jack Perry – AEW World Championship match

Story in a nutshell: The unfairly maligned Jack Perry pinned Bryan Danielson when Team Elite faced Team AEW in Anarchy in the Asylum and now deserves another shot at Danielson now that Danielson is the AEW World Champion.

At Double or Nothing, Jack Perry scored the winning pinfall on Bryan Danielson in the Anarchy in the Arena match. Danielson went on to win the Owen Hard Foundation Tournament and subsequently the AEW World Championship. After winning the title, Danielson said he’d defend his title against anyone. Jack Perry attacked Danielson from behind and declared he’d be Danielson’s challenger at All Out.

Prediction: Danielson’s full time career ends when his title reign does, and I don’t think that honor goes to Jack Perry. Also, keep in mind, Christian Cage has a contract for a guaranteed title match at any time.

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Pac – AEW International Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Pac won a fatal four-way for the right to challenge for the AEW International Championship currently in the hands of Will Ospreay.

Pac defeated Claudio Castagnoli, Kyle Fletcher, and Tomohiro Ishii in the Global Glory Four-way match. This earned him a shot at the AEW International Championship at All Out. Will Ospreay won the AEW International back from MJF at All In to set up this match.

Prediction: Ospreay retains.

MJF vs. Daniel Garcia

Story in a nutshell: Daniel Garcia is coming for revenge after MJF used him as a pawn in MJF’s feud with Will Ospreay.

MJF returned from injury and pledged his allegiance to AEW and its fans. To prove what a cool dude he was, MJF praised Daniel Garcia and offered him a chance to wrestle him at All In. Then AEW International champion Will Ospreay offered Garcia a shot at his before All In, making MJF feel like his “gift” of a match to Garcia had just been undercut. MJF turned heel by attacking and injuring Garcia. MJF went on to win the title from Ospreay. During their rematch at All In, Garcia returned and helped cost MJF the title. Garcia is not through with his revenge and wants to do to MJF what MJF did to him.

Prediction: I think there is a good chance Garcia will shock the world with a win here.

Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander, Chicago Street Fight match

Story in a nutshell: The feud between two former friends continues with a Chicago Street Fight.

Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale were friends and tag team partners with Stokely Hathaway managing. Stokely was a bad influence, encouraging them to cheat. Eventually Statlander turned on Nightingale. They feuded for a while. At All In: Zero Hour, Nightingale teamed up with Tomohiro Ishii to take on Statlander and Stokely for the right to choose the stipulation for their (supposed) blow-off match at All Out.

Prediction: Two heel champions has me thinking that Nightingale wins.

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Hikaru Shida – AEW TBS Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Hikaru Shida won a fatal four-way match to earn a shot at Mercedes Mone’s AEW TBS Championship.

Hikaru Shida defeated Queen Aminata, Thunder Rosa, and Serena Deeb for the right to challenge for the AEW TBS Championship, currently in the hands of Mercede Mone. Hikaru Shida has been getting frustrated as of late since she keeps losing due to underhanded tactics and therefore has been getting more aggressive in her matches. To prevent Mone’s lackey Kamille from interfering, Kamille has been banned from ringside.

Prediction: Either Kamille will find another way to get at Shida or another person is added to the group. Either way, Mercedes retains.

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ???, AEW Continental Championship Four-way match

Story in a nutshell: The winners of the Continental Contenders Challenge get to face Kazuchika Okada for his AEW Continental Championship.

Orange Cassidy will face Bryan Kieth, Lance Archer will face Mark Brisco, and Konosuke Takeshita will face the Beast Mortos in the Continental Contenders match on AEW Collision: Chicago. The winners of their respective matches will challenge Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship at All Out.

Prediction: Unless the plan is to have Okada lose the title whilst not getting pinned in order to set him up for Danielson, Okada retains.

Nicholas Jackson & Mathew Jackson vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta, AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Story in a nutshell: Claudio Castagnoli noticed that Nicholas and Mathew Jackson did not have opponents at All Out, so he challenged them for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Yeah… that pretty much it.

Prediction: I’ll be flabbergasted if Claudio and Wheeler win the titles.

