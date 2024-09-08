VIP AUDIO 9/7 – AEW All Out PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Machado: Hangman-Swerve and whether it crossed any lines, Max attempting to suffocate Danielson, more (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering the AEW All Out PPV event, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch contributor Javier Machado. They review the show starting with the question of whether the violence went too far and, if so, in what ways (danger to wrestlers, turning off fans, hurting standing with TV partners or advertisers). Then they march through the show chronologically including the pre-show with praise for the middle of the show in particular, thoughts on the Moxley plastic bag suffocation angle with Danielson, and tons more on this eventful show.

