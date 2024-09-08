WWE RAW PREVIEW (9/9): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, September 9, 2024
Where: Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,756 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,547.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- The Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan & Joe Gary & Dexter Lumis & Nikki Cross w/ Uncle Howdy) vs. American Made (Chad Gable & The Creed Brothers & Ivy Nile) – Eight-Person Street Fight
- Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne vs. Braun Strowman – Intercontinental Championship No.1 Contender Tournament Finals
- Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match
- Bret “The Hitman” Hart will Appear
