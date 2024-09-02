WWE RAW RESULTS (9/2): Pomares’s alt-perspective report on Belair & Cargill celebrating, Damage CTRL vs. Fyre & Dawn, Joe Tessitore debuts as new announcer

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 2, 2024

DENVER, CO. AT BALL ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

On the episode, Wade Keller will be joined by PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly to review Raw LIVE along with VIP member video caller, viewer emails, and chat room interactions plus often an on-site correspondent. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

JOIN US LIVE AFTER RAW: CLICK HERE

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with Wade Barrett introducing Joe Tessitore as the newest commentator who cued in for a video package with highlights from Bash in Berlin to be shown.

– Rhea Ripley made her way to the ring to gloat about her and Damian Priest’s win at Bash in Berlin. Ripley said that they weren’t done with the Judgment Day and they were just getting started. Ripley said that she pinned the Women’s World champion and it was time to get back what she never lost.

– Dominik Mysterio interrupted to tell Ripley that Liv accepted her challenge amidst a shower of boos. Dominik said that they would both be champions after he won the Intercontinental title. Liv tried to attack Ripley from behind, only for Ripley to shut her down. Ripley threatened to assault Dominik, but Liv tripped her off the apron, tying up her leg on the ropes. Damian Priest showed up to chase Liv and Dominik away, as Ripley freed herself from the ropes.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A decent opening promo to establish the next chapter in this feud. I’m assuming that the match will take place at Bad Blood and might have a screwy finish to set up one final match either at Crown Jewel or Survivor Series.)

– A recap of Uncle Howdy defeating Chad Gable was shown.

– Backstage, Chad Gable complained about their recent losses and fired up the rest of his team, ahead of their match. Brutus Creed flipped a table and Gable slapped Julius before they all made their way to the ring.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Damian Priest told Rhea Ripley to accept medical treatment while he dealt with Judgment Day.

(1) ALPHA ACADEMY (Otis & Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri w/Chad Gable) vs. AMERICAN MADE (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed & Ivy Nile)

American Made immediately jumped at Alpha Academy and pummeled them down. The Creeds nailed Tozawa with a pair of knee strikes and a double gutbuster. Tozawa caught Julius with a dropkick, reaching Otis for the tag. Otis laid Brutusu out with a clothesline before receiving a jumping knee from Julius. Otis caught a high crossbody from Julius and dropped him with a powerslam. Nile got in Otis’ face before receiving a Thesz Press from Dupri. Dupri knocked Nile down with a dropkick while Otis put the Creeds down with a double shoulder tackle. Otis put Tozawa in an Airplane Spin, hitting the Creeds numerous times. Dupri crushed American Made with a diving splash, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Nile and Julius pulled Otis and Dupri off the apron while Brutus flattened Tozawa with a Samoan Drop and a springboard moonsault. Tozawa caught Julius off-guard with a DDT, reaching Otis for the hot tag. Otis knocked Julius and Brutus down with clotheslines and back body drops. Otis crushed Julius with the Caterpillar and knocked Brutus down with a running cannonball for a two count. Julius pummeled Otis down, until Tozawa laid him out with a German suplex.

Tozawa low-bridged Brutus and blasted him with a suicide dive. Julius countered a suicide dive from Tozawa with a belly-to-belly suplex. Otis knocked Julius off the apron, only for Brutus to shut him down with a Brutus Bomb. Dupri tagged herself in and hit Nile with a pair of clotheslines and a fisherman suplex. Dupri crushed Nile with a leg lariat and prepared to go for a reverse Caterpillar. Gable distracted Dupri before receiving a roundhouse kick. Nile immediately put Dupri in a modified Dragon Sleeper for the submission win.

WINNERS: American Made

– After the match, Chad Gable said that Uncle Howdy was supposed to face him in a singles match, but his freaks interfered. Gable challenged Howdy to an eight-man Street Fight next week, so they can finally be done with them. Howdy appeared on-stage to tell Gable that they wouldn’t deny his challenge.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A good match to give American Made a win back after their recent losses to the Wyatt Sicks. Unfortunately, they are clearly being positioned to take another loss next week. This feud has been fun, but if American Made were not going to get any wins, I really don’t think it should have gone on for so long.)

– It was confirmed that Bronson Reed wouldn’t take part in his match tonight due to illness and would be replaced by a mystery opponent.

[Commercial Break]

(2) SHAYNA BASZLER (w/Sonya Deville & Zoey Stark) vs. ZELINA VEGA

Vega slapped Baszler and knocked her down with an arm drag, but couldn’t stomp her elbow. Vega caught Baszler with another arm drag, only for Baszler to sit her atop the turnbuckle. Before Baszler could go for a superplex, Vega knocked her down with a Tiger Feint kick to the leg and a basement dropkick, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Baszler put Vega in a sleeper hold atop the turnbuckle. Vega caught Baszler with a back elbow and countered a vertical suplex with a Stunner. Vega knocked Baszler down with a pair of clotheslines, followed by a Satellite DDT and a moonsault for a two count. Stark and Deville tried to interfere, but Vega took care of them with a sliding kick and a Meteora. Baszler immediately cracked Vega with a knee to the face for the win.

WINNERS: Shayna Baszler at 6:35

– After the match, the Pure Fusion Collective tried to attack Zelina Vega, until Lyra Valkyria showed up to make the save. PFC immediately overpowered Lyra and knocked her out. Sonya Deville grabbed a mic and dared anyone in the back to step up and shoot their shot.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Match was fine, but as per usual, too short to let these women shine. The ending was especially flat, leaving the crowd completely silent. The post-match angle was okay, but this storyline feels like it’s going nowhere fast.)

– Backstage, Damian Priest told Rhea Ripley that Finn Bálor would only take on him in a tag team match. Priest said that he had no friends to team up with, but Ripley said that she had someone in mind.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR TWO]

– Backstage, Lyra Valkyria and Zelina Vega discussed their plan to take on the Pure Fusion Collective.

– CM Punk made his way to the ring to talk about his win at Bash in Berlin. Punk said that it was time for business and that he wanted to get paid in gold. Punk said that after putting Drew McIntyre to sleep, it was time for him to wake up as champion. He said that gold was his objective and Gunther was his target before leading the crowd into celebration atop the announce table.

– Drew McIntyre swept Punk off the announce table and pummeled him down, setting him up for a Claymore kick. Drew tossed Punk into the ring and nailed him with another Claymore kick. As agents showed up to talk with Drew, he took Punk’s bracelet once again. Drew snapped the bracelet and poured the beads in Punk’s mouth before blasting him with another Claymore kick. Referees and more agents showed up to separate them and bring a stretcher for Punk.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A very by the numbers promo that set up a really well done assault from Drew McIntyre. As expected this feud is not over yet, but seems to be en route to its final stop. Drew destroying Punk’s bracelet is a good enough set up for one final match while seemingly setting him up to lose the final encounter.)

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, CM Punk was dragged into an ambulance, but Drew McIntyre attacked him before he could be loaded in. Numerous agents and referees separated Drew

(3) DOMINIK MYSTERIO vs. ILJA DRAGUNOV vs. DRAGON LEE – WWE Intercontinental Championship Contender’s Qualifying Match

Dragunov and Lee pummeled Dominik down and threw him out of the ring. Dragunov knocked Lee down with a shoulder tackle, only for Lee to respond with a hurracarrana. Dominik swept Lee off his feet and crushed him with a slingshot senton. Dominik dropped Lee with a bodyslam, but Dragunov quickly shut him down with a series of German suplexes. Dragunov put Lee and Domink down with a double suplex, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Dragunov dropped Lee with a powerbomb and an H-Bomb, only for Dominik to crush him with a Frog Splash. Dragunov stopped Dominik on the apron and floored him with a Death Valley Driver. Lee knocked Dragunov off the apron with a hurracarrana, only for Carlito to push him off the top turnbuckle. Damian Priest showed up to attack Carlito and chase Dominik away from the ring.

Back in the ring, Dragunov and Lee traded chops, until Lee put Dragunov down with a German suplex, a thrust kick and a sitout powerbomb. Dragunov dropped Lee with a Death Valley Driver onto the corner for a close two count. Lee crushed Dragunov with a double stomp, followed by a Hesitation dropkick. Dragunov blocked Operation Dragon and withstood Lee’s kicks before knocking him out with Torpedo Moscow.

WINNER: Ilja Dragunov at 10:35

(Pomares’s Analysis: A pretty good match with a great final few minutes hurt by a disappointing crowd reaction. It’s great to see Dragunov back in the title mix and after seeing his matches with Bron Breakker from earlier this year, I wouldn’t mind seeing another one on PPV.)

– A recap of Bronson Reed crushing Braun Strowman with a Tsunami on a car was shown.

– Backstage, Braun Strowman told Adam Pearce that he could still go and wanted to take Bronson Reed’s spot tonight. Pearce begrudgingly agreed to give Strowman the final spot.

– Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill made their way to the ring to watch the next match.

[Commercial Break]

(4) DAMAGE CTRL (Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane) vs. ALBA FYRE & ISLA DAWN – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Contender’s Match

Dawn slapped Sane, only for Sane to take her out with a flying knee. Sane nailed Fyre with a backfist, setting her up for a moonsault from Sky, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Dawn dropped Sane with a German suplex, followed by a corner elbow strike. Sane countered a suplex with a DDT on Fyre, reaching Sky for the hot tag. Sky knocked Fyre down with a dropkick and clobbered her with an uppercut to the back. Sky nailed Fyre and Dawn with a double dropkick, followed by a double knee shot on Fyre.

Fyre avoided a power move, only for Sky to drop her with a double underhook backbreaker. Sky put Fyre down with a bridging German suplex, but Dawn broke the pinfall. Sane threw Dawn out of the ring and dove down, only for Fyre to protect herself with Bianca Belair’s body. Jade Cargill shoved Sane away while Dawn smashed Sky’s head into the mat. Fyre and Dawn dropped Sky with a flatliner and Ego’s Edge combination for the three count.

WINNERS: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn at 8:08

– After the match, Damage CTRL, Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill had a face-off.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Match was fun, but the ending got a bit messy and fell flat with the crowd. As for the result, it pretty much sets up Damage CTRL as future title contenders for a more meaningful show while Fyre & Dawn get one last shot.)

– Backstage, Kofi Kingston discussed a tag title match with Adam Pearce.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR THREE]

– A video package with highlights from Bash in Berlin was shown.

– Backstage, Rhea Ripley confirmed that she got Jey Uso as Damian Priest’s partner.

– Gunther made his way to the ring to put over his win at Bash in Berlin while insulting the crowd. Gunther said that he got to face the greatest version of Randy Orton and defeat him. A returning Sami Zayn interrupted to talk about the legacy of the Intercontinental title. Sami put over how some of the greatest wrestlers of all time used the Intercontinental title as a stepping stone to win a world title

– Sami said that Gunther did that and now he would do it too. Gunther told Sami that he stepped down after losing the title and said that he wouldn’t give him a title match before walking away. Sami stopped Gunther on the ramp to remind him that he was the only one who beat him. Sami told Gunther that he could run, but he would still come for the world title.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A really good promo to immediately set up Gunther’s next contender. Sami Zayn is an excellent choice to take on Gunther and regardless of if it takes place at Bad Blood or Crown Jewel, him and Gunther feels like a top-notch title program.)

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Jey Uso about his upcoming match alongside Damian Priest. Bron Breakker quickly interrupted to warn Jey to walk away from the tournament while he still could.

– Braun Strowman made his way to the ring, ahead of his triple threat match.

[Commercial Break]

(5) LUDWIG KAISER vs. SHEAMUS vs. BRAUN STROWMAN – WWE Intercontinental Championship Contender’s Qualifying Match

Sheamus and Kaiser immediately started brawling around ringside, until Sheamus flattened Kaiser with a rolling senton. Strowman knocked Sheamus and Kaiser away with a double shoulder tackle. Strowman drove Sheamus into the ring post, but missed a shoulder tackle into the barricade, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Kaiser nailed Sheamus with a basement dropkick, only for Strowman to shock him by throwing a chair at him. Strowman knocked Sheamus down with a pair of clotheslines and a chokeslam for a two count. Strowman missed a corner splash, allowing Sheamus to nail him with a kick to the back and the Beats of Bodhran.

Sheamus knocked Strowman off the apron with a pump knee before receiving a rolling senton from Kaiser for a two count. Kaiser caught Sheamus with an enzuigiri, only for Sheamus to clobber him with a Brogue Kick. Pete Dunne pulled Sheamus out of the ring to break the pinfall and whacked him with a shillelagh. Strowman quickly crushed Kaiser with a corner splash, setting him up for the Running Powerslam and the win.

WINNER: Braun Strowman at 7:38

(Pomares’s Analysis: Another solid match, though the other triple threat was more exciting. I wasn’t the biggest fan of the interference finish, leading to Strowman’s win.)

– Backstage, Jey Uso told Damian Priest that he understood where he was coming from and that he couldn’t say no to Rhea.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Pete Dunne about him interfering in Sheamus’ match. Redmond called Dunne ‘Butch’, angering him

– It was announced that Jey Uso, Pete Dunne, Ilja Dragunov and Braun Strowman would fight in a Fatal 4-Way match; Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill would take on Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn in a title match; and that the Wyatt Sicks would battle American Made in a Street Fight next week.

– Damian Priest and Jey Uso made their way to the ring, ahead of their match against Judgment Day.

[Commercial Break]

(6) DAMIAN PRIEST & JEY USO vs. JUDGMENT DAY (Finn Bálor & JD McDonagh)

Finn immediately gave JD the tag, only for Priest to kick him out of the ring. Priest threw Finn into the ring, but JD quickly attacked him with a series of kicks to the legs. Priest knocked JD down with an elbow strike and an uppercut, followed by an enzuigiri from Jey. JD tripped Jey off his feet and nailed him with a basement dropkick. Jey launched Finn and JD out of the ring, setting them up for a running dive, as WWE Raw went to its final commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, JD cornered Jey with a barrage of shoulder thrusts, setting him up for a slingshot stomp and a moonsault. Jey attacked JD with a load of right hands, until JD cracked him with a headbutt. Jey managed to knock JD down with an enzuigiri, reaching Priest for the hot tag. Priest laid Finn out with his right hands and dropped JD with a flapjack. Priest crushed JD with corner back elbows and threw him out of the ring. Finn caught Priest with a sling blade, only for Priest to respond with a thrust kick and a rebound lariat. Finn countered the South of Heaven with a roll-through for a two count. JD pulled Priest’s head into the ropes, allowing Finn to take him down with a reverse DDT for a two count.

Priest took Finn and JD down with a double clothesline, setting them up for Jey’s high crossbody. Jey took Finn and JD down with superkick and laid JD out with a Spear. Finn distracted the referee, allowing Liv Morgan to trip Jey atop the turnbuckle. Finn nailed Jey with a sling blade and a shotgun dropkick, setting him up for the Coup de Grace. JD crushed Jey with a moonsault, only for Priest to break the pinfall. Rhea Ripley showed up with a crutch and clobbered Liv with it. Priest sent JD out of the ring, but couldn’t hit JD with the Razor’s Edge. Jey took care of Finn with a Spear while Priest planted JD with the Razor’s Edge. Jey immediately hit JD with an Uso Splash to pick up the victory.

WINNERS: Damian Priest & Jey Uso at 15:00

(Pomares’s Analysis: A really good main event to once again give Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley the upper hand over the Judgment Day. Not the biggest fan of beating the tag champs again, but hopefully it’ll finally lead to a title defense. Not much else to say here, this was a fine ending to the show without any major story progression.)