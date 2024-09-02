WWE RAW RESULTS (9/2): Keller’s report on Sheamus vs. Kaiser vs. Mystery Wrestler, Dragunov vs. Lee vs. Dominik, American Made vs. American Alpha

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 2, 2024

DENVER, COL. AT BELL ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett



Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor



Attendance: WrestleTix reported before today that 10,206 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 11,946. Check out WrestleTix on Patreon for final figures.

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Together, Forever” narrated by Paul Levesque, they cut to an aerial shot of downtown Denver, Col. at Joe Tessitore introduced Raw. They showed fans filing into the arena as Tessitore talked about many happenings over the weekend.

-Wade Barrett stood mid-ring with a mic in hand. He said Tessitore has broadcast almost every sport there is. Tessitore walked into the picture and shook hands with Barrett. He said he’s happy to be his broadcast partner. He passed out compliments to Barrett and Michael Cole for the job they did at Bash in Berlin. He also complimented the European PLE crowds and said they remind him of a Denver NFL crowd because they never stop roaring. They panned to the audience.

(Keller’s Analysis: Okay, very very early impression is Tessitore was being a little patronizing and overly affected in tone. He came across like he was “gracing WWE with his presence.” He also seemed like he was playing the role of a pro wrestling announcer in a movie more than just feeling the moment naturally. We’ll see, though. It’s tough to walk into this world and get the tone right and be embraced by fans without any background in calling pro wrestling otherwise on a stage this big. There’s plenty of room for him to win me over, of course, but that’s my completely premature critique based on his first minute on Raw!)



-They played a high-energy video package on Bash in Berlin.

-They cut to Gunther arriving at the arena as Tessitore said they’d hear from him later. Then they showed C.M. Punk arriving. Then Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair.

-Rhea Ripley made her entrance. She talked about how she and Damien Priest brutalized Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. She said they’re just getting started destroying The Judgement Day. She said it’s about time she take back what she never actually lost. She was interrupted by Dom, who walked out onto the stage to loud boos. He had a black eye and a blood-red spot on his left eyeball. She said nobody wants to hear his voice. She told him to go get her girlfriend before she gives him another black eye. Fans roared with boos when he tried to speak. Dom insisted Liv wasn’t scared of Rhea. “She’s beat you before and she’ll beat you again,” he said. Rhea cut him off and said he’s stupid in Spanish. She said if Liv won’t come out there, he should give her a message that she’ll face her anytime, anyplace.

Liv tried to attack Ripley, but Ripley saw her coming and delivered a back elbow. She then grabbed a fleeing Dom. Liv attacked Ripley from behind and knocked her down. Ripley’s boot got caught twisted in the ropes. Ripley kicked away at her and then kissed her on her cheek as she was hanging upside down. Damien Priest ran out to help free Ripley’s leg from the ropes. Dom and Liv smiled and waved as they retreated to the back. Ripley clutched her leg in pain and was fuming mad.

-They cut to Barrett and Tessitore at ringside. Tessitore talked about Uncle Howdy’s win over Chad Gable last week.

-Gable was pacing backstage and raging to The Creeds and Ivy Nile about what happened last week. He said they’re not there to mess around this week. He said the Creeds are the best athletes to walk through the doors of WWE in ten years, “so go show them!” Brutus tipped over a table and headed to the ring. Chad slapped Julius to get him psyched up. The camera followed them to the ring. Tessitore said, “Is it just me or was there a little something extra on that slap?” Fans chanted “You suck!” as Gabled led them to the ring. [c]

-They cut backstage to Ripley who was freaking out in a rage at the medics who were trying to assess her left leg. Priest told her to let them do their work.

(1) THE CREED BROTHERS & IVY NILE vs. ALPHA ACADEMY (Otis & Tozawa & Maxxine Dupree)

The bell rang 24 minutes into the hour. The Creeds took it to Otis and Tozawa at ringside. Back in the ring, Otis used Tozawa as a battering ram against the Creeds. Then they pointed at Maxxinne who leaped off the top rope onto all three opponents at ringside. “Look at her fly, folks!” said Tessitore. [c]

Back from the break, the heels took over. Brutus overshot a springboard moonsault onto Tozawa which led to a two count. Otis got a hot-tag and tore off his Free Otis t-shirt. He then landed the Caterpillar on Julius and then a flip dive at Brutus. Julius broke up his cover.

Maxxine tagged in and went after Nile with a suplex and a kip up. Barrett said this is a different version of Maxxine. She tore off her t-shirt and threw it to the crowd. Then she did a reverse Caterpillar. Gable stood on the ring apron. Ivy kicked a distracted Maxxine and then applied a Dragon Sleeper. Maxxine tapped out.

WINNERS: The Creeds & Ivy Nile in 10:00.

-Gable asked for a round of applause for the greatest fighting family in all of WWE. He joined them in the ring as fans chanted, “You suck!” Gable said The Wyatt Sicks such, not them. He called out Uncle Howdy and said they want an eight-man Street Fight tag team. “We’re going to get rid of The Wyatt Sicks for America!” He was interrupted by Howdy who said 375 days ago his sanity crumbled. “My path is in the void now,” he said. “The silence is deafening, but I can still hear it. My life is no longer mind.” He said they have chosen their path and they will collect the debt. He was then joined by the other four Wyatt Sicks members on stage before the lights went out.

-They went to Tessitore and Barrett at ringside. He was from notes in front of him as he talked about Bo’s journey back to the ring. “Next week, we’re going to see something very special with these two.” (Which two? It’s an eight-man tag match.) Barrett noted that Bronson Reed is out of tonight’s match due to not being medically cleared, so there’d be a mystery replacement. They showed Ilja Dragunov, Dom, and Dragon Lee on a divided screen warming up.

(Keller’s Analysis: That obvious reading from his notes for the talking points as he tried to sound sincere when talking about Bo’s journey back to the ring wasn’t great.) [c]

-Vega went up to a fan who had a sign that said “Michael Trinidad has the vest seat on the house. 9-11-01 Never Forget.” Tessitore said she was “sign hunting” as Zelina started sobbing over her dad’s death on 9-11. Barrett started begging fans to create signs for him.

(Keller’s Analysis: Tessitore and Barrett really blew that moment with their characterization of what was happening. She wasn’t “sign hunting.” Someone had a sign about her dad’s death on 9/11.)

A clip aired of Pure Fusion Collection attacking Zelina backstage and then Vega getting some revenge last week.

(2) ZELINA VEGA vs. SHAYNA BASZLER (w/Zoey Stark, Sonya Deville)

The bell rang 45 minutes into the hour. Barrett said Vega anger has been brewing for weeks and she has a chance at revenge. She took early control. Baszler regrouped at ringside as they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Baszler was in control. Vega made a comeback went after Deville and Stark at ringside. When she returned to the ring, Baszler caught her right away with a kneelift to the chin for the win.

WINNER: Baszler in 6:00.

-The heels attacked Vega afterward. Lyra Valkyria ran out for the save, but was swarmed by the three heels. Deville told the fans to sit down, shut up, and show her respect. She said no one can take them down. “You want to step up?” she said. “Shoot your shot.”

-Backstage, Ripley was on a crutch but said it’s only a precaution. She asked Priest how the meeting with Adam Pearce went. He said Finn Balor said he’d only wrestle Priest in a tag match, but he doesn’t have a partner. Ripley said she has someone in mind. “Let me know what he says,” Priest said with a smile.

-C.M. Punk walked backstage as Tessitore talked about him getting back “his beloved family bracelet.” [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-Lyra told Liv it’s time they fight back. She said she had an idea since they’re in Calgary next week.

-As Punk made his ring entrance, Tessitore (awkwardly) said, “The highly-anticipated debut of The CW Network” when plugging NXT debuting on the network. Fans loudly chanted, “C.M. Punk” as he stood mid-ring and patted his heart and smiled. He said he wasn’t sure they’d care. He asked if it’s great to alive on a Monday night in Denver, Colorado. He egged on the fans to cheer. He said he “can’t wait to get home to his lovely wife and beautiful dog to celebrate.” He said he made a pit stop in Denver to celebrate. He said now that his personal feud is over, he gets to get down to business. He said he’s a businessman. He when he first arrived, he wasn’t there to make friends, but rather make money. He said it’s 1996 Patrick Roy and “I’ll take it in gold!”

He said one other person had a tough battle and came out on top. He said he was talking about Gunther, who beat Randy Orton in a hard battle. “Nothing can replace that chip on my shoulder other than that gold belt,” he said. He said he put Drew to sleep, and it’s time he wake up as champion. Another “C.M. Punk!” chant started. He looked at the camera and told Gunther to enjoy his title while he can “because we are going to enjoy taking it off of you.” He said the goal is gold and the target is Gunther. He asked for his music to play. Tessitore said Punk was feeling good, but has a new target. Punk slapped hands with fans and stood on the ringside barricade. Drew McIntyre attacked Punk, disguised in a hoodie. He yanked off the hoodie and pounded away at Punk, ramming his head into the announce desk and choking him. Barrett tried talk Drew into backing away. Drew pushed past him and gave him a Claymore, knocking Punk out of one of his shoes.

He threw Punk into the ring and stomped on Punk’s head. He then pulled off Punk’s bracelet and snapped it. Beads flew all over the canvas. WWE officials ran out to check on Punk. Drew pushed past them and attacked Punk again. Barrett said Punk thought it was over. [c]

-A commercial aired for WWE Week on USA Network next week stating that there’d be limited commercial interruptions for all three shows – Raw, NXT, and Smackdown.

-Punk was shown being wheeled on a back brace toward an ambulance backstage and they replayed footage of the attack. Drew then attacked Punk just before he got to the ambulance. Punk was spitting up blood. Barrett said Drew’s insanity is completely gone. Adam Pearce checked on Punk and then turned to Drew and said, “Get him out of here!”

-They went to Barrett and Tessitore who reflected on what just happened. Barrett said he’s known Drew for 20 years and he didn’t recognize him.

(3) DOMINIK MYSTERIO vs. ILJA DRAGUNOV vs. DRAGON LEE – Triple Threat match in Intercontinental Title No. 1 Contendership Tournament

Dom came out first. Then Dragon Lee. And finally Dragunov. The bell rang 21 minutes into the hour. After a flurry of early action, they cut to an early break at 2:00. [c]

Dragonuv blocked a Dom 619 and then landed a Death Valley Driver onto the ring apron. Dragon Lee head scissored. Dragunov off the ring apron to teh floor. Lee climbed to the top rope, but Carlito knocked him off the top rope. Priest’s music played and marched out. Carlito met him in the aisle. Priest took him down and then eyed Dom. Dom fled. Priest chased him into the crowd. Dragunov rolled into the ring and then exchanged strikes with Lee. Lee landed a leaping sitout powerbomb for a two count at 9:00. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Tessitore touted a crowd of 11,308. Dragunov drove Lee into the corner with Lee landing on his head and neck leading to a two count. Lee landed a leap off the top rope onto Dragunov’s chest followed by a running dropkick. Dragunov countered into a small package for a near fall. Lee landed kicks, but Dragunov hit his Torpedo Moscow for the win. (Tessitore didn’t seem to recognize that was his finisher.)

WINNER: Dragunov in 11:00 to advance to the Fatal Four-way next week.

-They went to Barrett and Tessitore at ringside who threw to a video package on the Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman match last week.

-Cathy Kelley asked Pearce if he found a replacement for Reed. Strowman walked in, and although his breathing was labored, he said the medical staff said he could go if he was willing. Strowman said he wants in. Pearce said he’s in. Pearce said he’d go talk to the medical team.

-Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair made their ring entrance. []c

(4) IYO SKY & KAIR SANE vs. ALBA FYRE & ISLA DAWN – No. 1 Contendership match for Women’s Tag Team Titles

The bell rang 44 minutes into the hour. During ring entrance, they plugged the women’s Speed Tournament. They cut to a very early break. [c]

Dawn broke up a cover by Kairi on Fyre at 7:00. Kairi leaped off the top rope toward Dawn, but Dawn yanked Belair into her path. Fyre and Sky battled in the ring. Dawn snapped Sky’s neck over the bottom rope. The ref didn’t see it. Sky and Fyre then gave a double facebuster to Sky to get the win.

WINNER: Dawn & Fyre in 8:00.

-Sky and Sane yelled at Belair and Cargill in the ring as Dawn and Fyre celebrated at ringside.

-Kofi Kingston told Pearce that Judgment Day haven’t defended their tag titles in two months. He said he had a proposition for him. Gunther walked past them and gave a condescending smug smile before continuing on. [c]

-Clips aired of Bash in Berlin with corporate media headlines covering the event.

-Backstage, Priest asked Ripley if she got him a partner. She said he said “Yeet!” Priest said he’d go talk with him, and he told Ripley she appreciated her.

-Gunther made his ring entrance.

[HOUR THREE]

-Gunther held up his belt in the ring. Barrett called him “a vision of the future.” He said he beat one of the greatest legends “this business” has ever seen. He said he wanted the greatest Randy Orton of all-time on Saturday, and he can stand there and claim he beat the greatest version of Orton. He said at the end of the day, that big weekend was just another chapter in his legacy as “the greatest world champion in history.” Sami Zayn’s music played. As Sami walked out, Tessitore said Sami is the last wrestler to beat Gunther.

Sami said the Intercontinental Title is known as the workhorse title, but wrestlers such as Randy Savage, Bret Hart, The Rock, Steve Austin, and Shawn Michaels all won the IC Title first and then used that as a stepping stone to the World Hvt. Championship. He said that’s what Gunther did, too. “And now, that’s exactly what I am going to do,” he added. Gunther said he can see the fire in Sami’s eyes, so if he really wants a shot at that belt, “my answer is no.” As Gunther walked to the back, Sami yelled that he’s never seen Gunther walk away from a fight. He said Gunther knows that he’s the only person who has defeated him in the ring since he arrived in WWE. Gunther turned around. Sami told him he can run and hide, but he is coming for him and he will be a World Heavyweight Champion.

-They went to Tessitore who hyped the tag match coming up next.

-Jackie Redmond interviewed an enthusiastic Jey Uso backstage. Bron Breakker interrupted and noted that no member of his family ever beat up a member of his. He told him to keep chasing after Mami and Yeeting and doing his thing, but he’s only giving him one chance to walk away. He told him to drop out of the tournament “and keep chasing after Dominik Mysterio’s sloppy seconds.” He said if he comes after his IC Title, he’s going to lose. Jimmy got serious and said, “Thanks for the advice, rookie.” He said he has his attention now. He said he’s going to win the tournament and win his IC Title “and I’m going to beat your ass while I do it.” He closed with a “Yeet!”

-Strowman made his ring entrance. [c]

(5) BRAUN STROWMAN vs. SHEAMUS vs. LUDWIG KAISER – Triple Threat match in Intercontinental Title No. 1 Contendership Tournament

The bell rang 22 minutes into the hour. Kaiser side-stepped a charging Strowman who crashed into the time keeper’s area. They cut to a very early break. [c]

Kaiser rallied after the break against Sheamus. Sheamus caught him with a Brogue Kick. Pete Dunne yanked Sheamus to ringside and hit him with a shillelagh. Strowman then powerslammed Kaiser for the win.

WINNER: Strowman in 7:00.

-They backstage to Priest saying he appreciated Jey stepping up, but they have a past they can’t ignore. Jey said he used to be him. He said they both lost their family and had no friends. He said he respects him. “Plus, man, I ain’t gonna say no to Rhea,” he said. [c]

-Redmond asked Dunne if he has anything to say. Dunne said it was a message from an old friend and now he’s headed to NXT to smash Trick Williams. She referred to him as Butch. Dunne turned back and told her not to call him that.

-They went to Tessitore & Barrett. They talked about the season premiere of Raw next Monday live from Calgary which will feature Strowman vs. Dunne vs. Uso vs. Dragunov for a shot at Breakker, plus Fyre & Dawn getting a title shot against Belair & Cargill and Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made.

-Priest made his ring entrance. Jey made his entrance. They cut to a break. [c]

(6) FINN BALOR & J.D. MCDONAGH vs. JEY USO & DAMIEN PRIEST

The bell rang 44 minutes into the hour. Priest got in early offense. The heel duo took over against Jey. Jey came back with a dive over the top rope onto McDonagh and Balor at ringside. They cut to a break at 3:00 as Jey and Priest celebrated. [c]

Balor and McDonagh had control of Jey after the break. Priest hot-tagged in and took over. He tagged in Jey who leaped off the top rope onto both McDonagh and Balor. Uso climbed to the top rope. Liv knocked him off the top rope as Balor distracted the ref. McDonaugh tagged Balor in who hit a sling blade and then a Coup de Grace. McDonagh landed a top rope moonsault. Priest broke up the cover at two. Ripley ran out. Priest fended off McDonagh and Balor. Jey took out Balor. Priest then gave McDonagh a Razor’s Edge. Jey then tagged in and landed a top rope splash for the win.

WINNERS: Uso & Priest in 16:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Tessitore sounded solid over the course of the show and is certainly off to a better start than Adnan Virk and Jimmy Smith. He seemed like he was familiar enough with the product out of the gate to not stand out as a pretender who didn’t do his homework. Some of his delivery felt a little performative and the ringside glances at his notes as he talked was a bit awkward, but not a bad start overall. He might turned out to be a good fit.)

