Natalya Neidhart provides insight into when she is looking to retire, plus Nikki Bella looking to get back into WWE rings

Two veteran WWE female wrestlers chatted today on the Brie & Nikki Garcia show about their careers.

Natalya Neidhart, who turns 43 this month, says she has no plans to retire anytime soon. She cited Rey Mysterio, age 50, and Randy Orton, age 45, as inspirations. She elaborated:

I just feel so good. I wish, it’s funny because people say to me, “When are you gonna hang it up?” I’m gonna hang it up when Randy Orton hangs it up, when Rey Mysterio hangs it up. When I look at Randy, Randy Orton is in the best shape of his life. Rey Mysterio is in the best shape of his life. What I love right now in WWE is that we’re not letting a number define what people can do and that’s the great thing about this era. It’s like, if you are good at what you do, you go in there and rock it. I actually feel like I’m in better shape than I’ve ever been in my life and, knock on wood, I wake up every morning pain free.

Nikki, who is 41 years old, says she wants to return to WWE rings herself. She says she’s lifting weights to prepare for a comeback:

I’ve been slowly getting back into lifting heavier to prep for this comeback and, you know, I told myself that exactly. A little bit at a time, Nicole. You’re not gonna get super strong overnight and I’ve been doing that, and I had texted my sister and my mom last week and I’m like, “I went up 15 pounds.” I was so happy, and I didn’t even realize it, but I was just doing a little bit at a time, and then all of a sudden, here I am, and it feels just so good and that’s why I just stick with it. Don’t over expect. Just do a little bit.

Nikki’s last singles match in WWE was in 2018 against Ronda Rousey.