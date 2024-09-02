Cody Rhodes says if fans knew the real plan for him at WrestleMania 40, they’d be even more angry

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody Rhodes has revealed more details on the drama earlier this year when plans for WrestleMania 40 understand changes once The Rock used his influence to try to take the main event spot from him. “If people knew the real plan for me, they’d be even more angry,” he told Inside the Ropes. “I can’t share the real plan for you, The Rock plan, whatever it may be. That was going to be on my mind in terms of how do we make that work? How do we accomplish that? I had a really good team of people around me.

He said Diamond Dallas Page, a good friend for years, gave him a pep talk. “That’s where DDP hit me with the famous, ‘Whatever happens to you will be the best thing that ever happens to you’ line. And I thought, ‘That’s insane, that’s madness. I don’t have a clue what you’re talking about.’ And he was right, including if it had gone the other way, he would have been right because the audience was what mattered, and I got to be really quiet and I got to say nothing, I got to watch the fire grow, and I realized maybe I had every right to be confident.

“Maybe I had every right to not be concerned. But yeah, definitely, let’s say it was a Wheatley Vodka-sponsored few days.”

READ THE FULL STORY: CLICK HERE

RECOMMENDED NEXT: New AEW Champion Bryan Danielson reminisces about getting the Eco Title belt run, sneaking in a cheeky line on commentary regarding Street Profits

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: McGuire’s Mondays: Overthink Mondays – WWE Bash In Berlin edition

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro to stream Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Smackdown: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)