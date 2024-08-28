New AEW Champion Bryan Danielson reminisces about getting the Eco Title belt run, sneaking in a cheeky line on commentary regarding Street Profits

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bryan Danielson spoke with Inside the Ropes about a couple WWE topics including how he was surprised he got the Planet’s Championship gimmick approved including his “Eco” title belt:

“So the one that I was really surprised by, and I actually got invited to speak at Rutgers University after this promo, I did an interview with A.J. Styles and Vince (McMahon), and I said in the promo that Vince’s generation is the real problem of everything and they bowed down to him. I was surprised they let me say any of that because these concepts were my ideas, but then we still had to pitch it. There’s still a format and a script. [But] He was like, ‘Yeah, okay.’ I was like really, ‘I can say all this!?’” “I had so much fun, that was so much fun. Because, you know, we all have different aspects of our personality, right? There is very much a part of me that is like The Planet’s Champion. Except instead of putting that scorn on other people, I don’t look at people and be like you should be doing this, or you should be doing this. I look at myself and think I should be doing this, I should be doing that, I shouldn’t be consuming as much. So it’s like yeah, all that stuff that was twisted on the American fans was actually my own self-loathing [laughs].”

He also spoke about fist-bumping The Street Profits and a cheeky line he managed to get on TV related to it:

“There’s a couple of things actually that I’m really proud of that I even got through the many layers of things that you have to get through in WWE. One of the things, I did commentary on a Saturday Morning Slam, and it was Claudio (Cesaro) wrestling R-Truth. I just talked about bears the whole time, and then Claudio knew. I told Claudio about it and so they did the bear hug and all that kind of stuff. So yeah, that was a blast. In the pandemic, I got ‘Fist me boys!’ on TV. It was a live shot and it was with The Street Profits and I think Kevin Owens. We just did something. We’re all good guys, and in my head I’m thinking I’m the old, uncool guy. The Street Profits, both of them are legitimately super cool dudes, so much fun to be around, right? I come to the back, we’ve got this live shot, and we’re just excited about winning. Then at the end of it I just go ‘Okay, fist me boys!’”

