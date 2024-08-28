TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES (8/22): Hardys vs. Moose & JDC, Rosemary vs. Edwards, Greshem vs. Dempsey, plus Eric Young, Mike Santana, Josh Alexander

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT HITS AND MISSES

AUGUST 22, 2024

TAMPA, FLA. AT FLORIDA STATE FAIRGROUNDS

AIRED ON AXS TV

BY JOHN LASLO, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

(1) HAMMERSTONE vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN vs. KUSHIDA – ULTIMATE X QUALIFIER -HIT

A really strong start for the show. While I would not have necessarily put these guys in the X-Division, TNA has really been relying on the “It’s not about weight limits, it’s about no limits” thing for awhile. All three of these guys are main eventers, and put on a great showing. I’m glad that Hammerstone won, and that Frankie Kazarian attacked him afterwards. Kazarian being a menace is one of my favorite things going on right now.

ERIC YOUNG BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW WITH GIA MILLER – MINOR HIT

A nice little promo to get me to watch next week.

MIKE SANTANA BACKSTAGE SEGMENT – HIT

I like the big baby face take no shit energy Santana is bringing lately.

(2) ROSEMARY vs. ALISHA EDWARDS (w/Masha Slamovich) – MINOR MISS

Um, what? This was an overbooked mess. Rosemary didn’t need or really use the distraction to beat Alisha Edwards. It could have worked, it should have worked, but it didn’t. All they needed to do was have Masha Slamovich interfering, and then Spitfire come to stop her, and let Rosemary get the win. That would have fixed this. Don’t get me wrong, I think that Alisha has come a long way in the last few years, but the story here is still that she needs Masha to win.

ASH BY ELEGANCE BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW WITH THE PERSONAL CONCIERGE – MINOR MISS

A “Match by Elegance”, what is that? Sure, great, dressed up. I want specifics. Is it just a variation of a hardcore match where the weapons are all found in a dressing room? Is it a variation of something that should have been left in the 90’s?

(3) XIA BROOKSIDE & RHINO & PCO vs. STEPH DE LANDER & KON & MADMAN FULTON – HIT

I enjoyed this match far more than what I was expecting. I loved that Matt Cardona came out and said he wasn’t medically cleared, that was perfect. The return of Madman Fulton was unexpected, but I’m glad of it. This was an overbooked mess, but an enjoyable overbooked mess.

NIC NEMETH AND JOSH ALEXANDER VIDEO PACKAGES – HIT

Yes, please and thank you. I would very much like to see this match. Josh Alexander is one of the best in the business right now, and Nic Nemeth is starting to branch out from the WWE style, so this could be really good.

JORDYNNE GRACE ACCEPTS ASH BY ELEGANCE’S STIPULATIONS – MINOR HIT

“A Match by Elegance, I don’t even know what that means exactly…”, me neither Jordynne, me neither.

(4) LAREDO KID vs. JAI VIDAL vs. BHUPINDER GUJJAR – ULTIMATE X QUALIFIER – HIT

OMG, a match filled with people I was just wondering where they were. Awesome. All of these guys are so underrated. Honestly, though, this went the way it needed to. Bhupinder Gujjar and Jai Vidal haven’t been around recently to show off what they can do. This match went a long way to re-establishing them, and I honestly can’t wait for more.

RICH SWANN COMPLAINING BACKSTAGE – MISS

He didn’t qualify, but he’s getting a X-Division shot? Great. Just undermine the whole thing. At the very least it takes the tension out of the match.

(5) JONATHAN GRESHAM vs. CHARLIE DEMPSEY – HIT

Match of the night. Jonathan Gresham is a technical wizard, and Charlie Dempsey is a great technician compared to other NXT talent. They gave this match a really great spin, with a ton of really interesting strength challenges and reversals. This is the kind of match that is for the ages. I could show it to a fan of any era, and they would get it. There’s not a lot of matches you can say that about, but this is probably one of my favorite matches of this year.

(6) JEFF HARDY & MATT HARDY vs. MOOSE & JDC – MINOR HIT

This match was fine, but it was hurt by the Gresham/Dempsey match before it. It was upstaged. Which is unfortunate. This was a pretty good match, and it was really a place holder for the post match angles where the faces got together to stand defiantly against the System.

FINAL THOUGHTS – HIT

A card filled with returns and over booked messes for both the good and the bad. I really enjoyed this show, probably one of my favorites in the new era. It is another card where at the end, I was left wondering why more people don’t watch. Don’t get me wrong, more and more people are turning in, but there should be even more.

