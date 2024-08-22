TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (8/22): Lilly’s report on Hardys vs. Moose & JDC, Rosemary vs. Alisha

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

AUGUST 22, 2024

TAMPA, FL AT FLORIDA STATE FAIRGROUNDS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week’s shows.

(1) HAMMERSTONE vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN vs. KUSHIDA

This was a qualifier for the Ultimate X match at Emergence. Frankie and Kushida worked together early to get Hammerstone out of the ring, then Frankie and Kushida went at it. Hammerstone used power moves when he got back in the ring. All three wrestlers brawled on the floor. Back in the ring, all three traded the advantage. Kushida faked blowing mist in Frankie’s face. Hammerstone suplexed and slammed Kushida to get the pin.

WINNER: Hammerstone in 6:00.

Frankie stomped Kushida and gave him the Fade to Black after the match.

-Gia Miller interviewed Eric Young. He talked about facing Hammerstone next week and said maybe Hammerstone wouldn’t make it to Emergence. Steve Maclin interrupted and said he would be watching. [c]

-Mike Santana promo. He was seated in a chair. He said he realized the animal that he needs to be, then he threw the chair. He warned The System that next time they better get the job done. He said he would go through them one by one.

(2) ROSEMARY vs. ALISHA EDWARDS (w/Masha Slamovich)

Alisha talked trashed and pushed Rosemary, then Rosemary went on the attack. Alisha gave Rosemary a cutter off the ropes for a two count. Alisha repeatedly drove Rosemary’s head into the mat. Rosemary made a comeback. Masha grabbed Rosemary’s leg while the referee wasn’t looking. Spitfire ran to ringside and took out Masha. Rosemary used the distraction to get the advantage and get the pin. [c]

WINNER: Rosemary in 5:00.

-The Concierge interviewed Ash by Elegance. Ash challenged Jordynne Grace to a Match by Elegance. Ash and the Concierge discussed all the possibilities.

(3) XIA BROOKSIDE & RHINO & PCO vs. STEPH DE LANDER & KON & MADMAN FULTON

Matt Cardona was supposed to be in the match, but he did mic work before it started and instead brought out the returning Kon and Madman Fulton. Steph was unhappy about being in the match and argued with Cardona. PCO chased Cardona in the ring but was stopped by Fulton and Kon. [c]

Rhino eventually made the tag to PCO, who clotheslined Fulton and knocked Kon off the apron. PCO did a dive on Kon on the floor. PCO gave Fulton a DDT and elbowdropped Kon on the floor. Fulton went after Xia but she threw him off the top rope. Rhino gave Fulton a Gore. PCO gave Fulton the PCOsault and got the pin. Steph celebrated with PCO’s team.

WINNERS: Xia Brookside & Rhino & PCO in 9:00.

-Nic Nemeth & Josh Alexander promo video. There were clips of them in the ring and training. They talked about their match last week and the upcoming one-hour match. [c]

-Jordynne Grace accepted Ash’s challenge, despite admitting she didn’t what a Match by Elegance is.

(4) LAREDO KID vs. JAI VIDAL vs. BHUPINDER GUJJAR

This was another qualifier for the Ultimate X match at Emergence. Jai was thrown out of the ring early, leaving Gujjar to face Kid. Jai pulled Kid out of the ring and threw him into the apron. Gujjar caught Jai with a dropkick. Gujjar gave Jai a rana. Kid got back in the ring and went on offense. Kid and Jai mixed it up. Jai hit the top rope and fell to ringside. Gujjar did a dive over the top rope onto Kid and Jai. Kid did a moonsault from the top rope to the floor on Jai and Gujjar. Kid did a moonsault on Jai for a two count. Gujjar did a flurry of offense on Kid. Jai raked Gujjar’s eyes. All three wrestlers traded the advantage. Kid gave Jai a 450 splash and got the pin. [c]

WINNER: Laredo Kid in 7:00.

-Rich Swann (with AJ Francis) argued with the referee backstage and said he deserved to go to Emergence and get a shot at the X Division Title. Mike Bailey (who was with Trent Seven) walked in and said he agreed with Swann. Bailey said he wanted to face the best of the best, so he would give Swann a title match next week.

(5) JONATHAN GRESHAM vs. CHARLIE DEMPSEY

Gresham once again showed no signs of the ink gimmick. They wrestled on the mat and traded the advantage. There was a light “NXT” chant. Gresham worked on Dempsey’s arm. They continued to trade the advantage and pin attempts on the mat. Fans were really getting into it. Gresham went after Dempsey’s knee. Gresham tried to force Dempsey’s shoulders to the mat and finally succeed and got the pin. They traded punches after the match. [c]

WINNER: Jonathan Gresham in 10:00.

-Clips from Tuesday’s NXT of Joe Hendry winning his match (which granted him an upcoming title shot against Ethan Page) and Zachary Wentz attacking Wes Lee.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera and talked about future dates.

-The Hardys did their ring entrance, followed by Moose & JDC. [c]

(6) JEFF HARDY & MATT HARDY vs. MOOSE & JDC

Jeff chased JDC around ringside, but Moose clotheslined him. Moose threw Jeff in the ring and the bell finally sounded. Jeff made a comeback on Moose. JDC dropkicked Matt and got a two count. Moose and JDC tagged in and out to keep the advantage on Matt. Jeff gave Moose a Twist of Fate. JDC caused a distraction and Moose knocked Jeff off the top rope. [c]

Moose and JDC got the heat on Matt until Jeff finally made the hot tag. Jeff did a flurry of offense on JDC and scored some two counts. Jeff hit the Whisper in the Wind for a two count. Jeff and JDC clotheslined each other. Matt and Moose tagged in. They traded punches. Moose scaled the top rope and jumped off into a cutter from Matt. Matt knocked JDC off the top rope and gave him a Twist of Fate. Jeff gave JDC a Swanton Bomb and got the pin.

WINNERS: Jeff & Matt Hardy in 15:00.

Moose attacked Matt and Jeff after the match. Santana’s music played and he ran in for the save. Santana stomped Moose, but Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards ran in and took him out. Joe Hendry ran out to a big ovation and took on The System. Santana and the Hardys recovered and everyone brawled with The System. They all fought around ringside to end the show. Fans chanted “We believe!” Hendry, Santana, and the Hardys stood in the ring as fans chanted “TNA!”