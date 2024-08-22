FREE PODCAST 8/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Duncan & Machado talk Punk’s sad promo, favorite WWE wedding storylines, why The Miz is so underrated, more (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series "Acknowledging WWE," Kevin Duncan and Javier Machado cover the following topics:
- C.M. Punk’s sad promo
- Is Punk claiming credit for someone else’s amazing leather work?
- What could Drew do on Monday for the final show before the PLE?
- Is Randy pandering to the crowd too much?
- Favorite WWE wedding storylines
- Gunther and Orton promo
- Does Bo Dallas’s first match belong on a PLE?
- Did Star Wars steal an Undertaker storyline?
- Why The Miz is so underrated
- Is The Miz the top face on Raw?
- Where is The New Day storyline going?
- The improvement from Maxxine Dupri
- Is watching Sheamus wrestle painful for viewers?
- Do the Hardys have one more cinematic match in them?
- Is Pure Fusion Collective too long of a faction name?
- Chelsey’s not-so-green acting
- Did The Final Testament steal Bray Wyatt’s gimmick?
- A massive movie derailment and more
