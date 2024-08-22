News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Duncan & Machado talk Punk’s sad promo, favorite WWE wedding storylines, why The Miz is so underrated, more (132 min.)

August 22, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Kevin Duncan and Javier Machado cover the following topics:

  • C.M. Punk’s sad promo
  • Is Punk claiming credit for someone else’s amazing leather work?
  • What could Drew do on Monday for the final show before the PLE?
  • Is Randy pandering to the crowd too much?
  • Favorite WWE wedding storylines
  • Gunther and Orton promo
  • Does Bo Dallas’s first match belong on a PLE?
  • Did Star Wars steal an Undertaker storyline?
  • Why The Miz is so underrated
  • Is The Miz the top face on Raw?
  • Where is The New Day storyline going?
  • The improvement from Maxxine Dupri
  • Is watching Sheamus wrestle painful for viewers?
  • Do the Hardys have one more cinematic match in them?
  • Is Pure Fusion Collective too long of a faction name?
  • Chelsey’s not-so-green acting
  • Did The Final Testament steal Bray Wyatt’s gimmick?
  • A massive movie derailment and more

