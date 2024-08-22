FREE PODCAST 8/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Duncan & Machado talk Punk’s sad promo, favorite WWE wedding storylines, why The Miz is so underrated, more (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Kevin Duncan and Javier Machado cover the following topics:

C.M. Punk’s sad promo

Is Punk claiming credit for someone else’s amazing leather work?

What could Drew do on Monday for the final show before the PLE?

Is Randy pandering to the crowd too much?

Favorite WWE wedding storylines

Gunther and Orton promo

Does Bo Dallas’s first match belong on a PLE?

Did Star Wars steal an Undertaker storyline?

Why The Miz is so underrated

Is The Miz the top face on Raw?

Where is The New Day storyline going?

The improvement from Maxxine Dupri

Is watching Sheamus wrestle painful for viewers?

Do the Hardys have one more cinematic match in them?

Is Pure Fusion Collective too long of a faction name?

Chelsey’s not-so-green acting

Did The Final Testament steal Bray Wyatt’s gimmick?

A massive movie derailment and more

