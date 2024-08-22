FREE PODCAST 8/22 – WKPWP PPV PREVIEW: Keller & Fann preview AEW All In plus full Tony Khan media Q&A including latest on TV deal, Starks, MJF, surprises at PPV, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special AEW PPV Preview edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They spend 45 minutes previewing the AEW All In PPV. After that, we present the full Tony Khan media Q&A including latest on TV deal, Ricky Starks, MJF, potential surprises at PPV, and more.

