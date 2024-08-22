FREE PODCAST 8/22 – WKPWP PPV PREVIEW: Keller & Fann preview AEW All In plus full Tony Khan media Q&A including latest on TV deal, Starks, MJF, surprises at PPV, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special AEW PPV Preview edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They spend 45 minutes previewing the AEW All In PPV. After that, we present the full Tony Khan media Q&A including latest on TV deal, Ricky Starks, MJF, potential surprises at PPV, and more.
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.