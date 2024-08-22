FREE PODCAST 8/22 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Reaction to news of NXT moving to USA Network head-to-head with Dynamite, plus Roman whodunit reveal, Shane-KO, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (8-20-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann to review Smackdown with live callers and answer email questions. A big focus of conversation included the announcement on Smackdown that NXT is moving to USA Network on Wednesday nights next month with a two hour live show. They discuss that breaking news from a lot of angles including how WWE presented the news on Smackdown, what it means for AEW, and more. They also discuss the whodunit reveal of sorts in the Roman Reigns mystery, the Randy Orton/Revival dynamic, Kofi Kingston’s revenge, Bayley shoving Charlotte, Kevin Owens reacting to Shane McMahon’s continued abuse of power, the King of the Ring, and more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO