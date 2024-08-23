News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/22 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): New Japan G1 results, All In preview and review of latest AEW TVs, NXT, does Todd believe in Joe Hendry (66 min.)

August 23, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • Analysis of New Japan G1 results
  • Reviews of AEW Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite
  • A preview with predictions of AEW All In
  • Review of NXT
  • Does Todd believe in Joe Hendry?

