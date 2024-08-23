News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/22 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Steve Keirn thorough book review with many fascinating WWF 1990s insights, Smackdown & Raw reviews, UFC latest (97 min.)

August 23, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • A review of WWE Smackdown and Raw
  • A review of UFC 305 Perth and a potential compelling rising star on the horizon
  • A review of Steve Keirn’s second book, which (spoiler alert) puts Keirn in rare company for having two books placed in Todd’s top tier of books

