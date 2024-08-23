VIP AUDIO 8/22 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Fingerpoke of Doom, Mercedes, masked jobbers, a challenge to fire or hire certain historical wrestlers, more (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Are AEW’s most informed fans being catered to the problem when it comes to AEW getting the most out of newly signed star wrestlers?

What hasn’t worked with Mercedes Moné?

A list of many threesomes of closely related people from wrestling history: hire as main event star or top star manager, hire as booker, or fire?

Given the backlash to Triple H getting awarded the World Hvt. Title by Eric Bischoff, was there a similar backlash to Dana White handing Ronda Rousey the newly-created UFC Bantamweight Title in 2012?

Why is the Fingerpoke of Doom criticized so much when Shawn Michaels relinquishing the European Title to Triple H in similar fashion isn’t?

Ranking the 11 Greatest “Streaks” in pro wrestling history

Who would you most fear rejecting from ringside if you were a referee?

Are pro wrestlers seeming too robotic on promos when introducing Raw?

Why aren’t there more masked jobbers in pro wrestling?

Should a wrestler calling themselves “bitch” count as resetting the Bitch-o-Meter?

What if Scott Hall & Kevin Nash never went to WCW? How would that impact WCW, Steve Austin, the Rock, more?

What happens to the Samoans in the current Bloodline once the angle plays out?

What should happen when AEW Collision is actually newsworthy?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO