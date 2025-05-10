VIP PODCAST 5/10 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Raw Review (4-30-2007): McMahon-Michaels segment, Edge vs. Orton, Umaga vs. RVD, plus Shelton, Hardy, Edge, Flair (38 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the Apr. 30, 2007 Raw Analysis podcast with PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Jamie Penick. The show included a big letdown at the end, a Vince McMahon-Shawn Michaels interactions, Umaga vs. RVD, plus Carlito, Jeff Hardy, Edge, Mickie James, Ric Flair, Shelton Benjamin, more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

