WWE YOUTUBE REVIEW: Latest Top Ten features Randy Orton’s top RKOs since his return last year including Gunther and McDonagh

Earlier this week, WWE dropped their latest video from their ongoing WWE Top 10 series on YouTube. In this series, WWE picks out iconic moments from Raw, Smackdown, and the PPVs, sets a theme such as “Best WrestleMania Moments” or “Best Title Changes,” then unveils them in a ten to one countdown.

For the week starting August 18, 2024, they picked out the top 10 RKO’s given out by Randy Orton ever since he returned last November at Survivor Series: WarGames after nearly a year and a half away from the ring. Everyone knows Orton’s signature move, which happens to be one of the most devastating and unexpected moves in WWE history. It’s no surprise that when he returned, it meant the return of an iconic move as well.

I thought that the video was an excellent reminder that the RKO is one of the deadliest moves that a wrestler could make today. It didn’t just present Randy’s usage of the RKO as just a simple finishing move, it showcased the versatility that Randy possesses after first doing the move 20 years ago.

The Twitch streamer iShowSpeed took the RKO on the announce table after coming face-to-face with the Apex Predator, Gunther was the unfortunate recipient of the RKO after last week’s confrontation, and J.D. McDonagh is somehow still wrestling after jumping off the cage at Survivor Series: WarGames and landing straight into an RKO. You never know when the move is going to be used, and that’s why it’s still popular to this day.

Overall, this week’s WWE Top 10 is a must watch for both casual WWE fans and people who have followed Orton throughout his whole career. After 20 years and a remarkable comeback after nearly a year and a half away, this has become an iconic move worthy of a feature on YouTube.

It has 269,000 views in the four days since its release.