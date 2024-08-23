WWE SMACKDOWN FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading The Bloodline Civil War, Rhodes-Owens, LDF implosion, the Pretty Deadly Musical, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Before we begin…

Afa Anoa’i, one half of the famed Wild Samoans, died this week from a heart attack less than two months after his brother Sika. The Wild Samoans broke new ground in WWE, laying the foundation for the Samoan dynasty’s long legacy in the promotion. Afa most recently appeared on WWE programming in 2020, to celebrate his nephew Roman Reigns’s victory over Jey Uso alongside his brother. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Anoa’i family during this time.

NXT Champion Ethan Page was shown in the audience last week when WWE was in Orlando near NXT headquarters. Ethan’s rise to the top of the developmental brand has been a rapid one, and his debut on main roster programming (albeit brief) continues to suggest big plans for All Ego.

In recent years, B-PLEs have informally become brand-exclusive, allowing longer-term storylines to develop in waves on one brand while climaxing on the other. WWE’s Bash In Berlin next week looks to follow this trend, as three-fourths of the confirmed matches have primarily played out on the red brand. As a result, much of Smackdown has been in a holding pattern over the past few weeks. While long-term stories keep viewers hooked, having so many of them in the early build-up stages often causes individual Smackdown episodes to drag slightly.

Last week’s episode continued that trend, with several feuds hinting at a PPV blowoff in October’s Badd Blood. I’m curious to see if WWE will avoid the pitfall of long-term storytelling: Short-term audience retention. You gotta give the casual fans something every now and then, to keep ‘em hooked. So far, the promotion has knocked it out of the park, but every hot streak has to end sometime.

But enough with the doom-and gloom! Last week’s Smackdown was amazing, so let’s recap all the major feuds going into tonight!

Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin, Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Latest Developments

Various players are circling Nia Jax like vultures. Let’s recap:

Last week, Tiffany Stratton was hard at work unveiling the championship celebration for WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax. Despite Tiffy’s hard work (including the hiring of Pretty Deadly), Jax remained unappreciative due to Tiffy’s excessive pink. Yet again, Jax continues to drive Stratton away due to her looming paranoia regarding the Women’s MITB briefcase.

Eventually, Michin crashed the party, taking out both Jax and Stratton. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven congratulated Michin later that night on ruining Jax’s parade, but Michin brushed them off by gloating that she had earned herself a title shot.

Analysis

Nia Jax is gathering enemies faster than Rikishi can pump out new Bloodline members. With several players all eyeing Jax’s title, the WWE Women’s champion feels like the most important prize on Smackdown (a welcome change following several lackluster title reigns). The title picture grows even more interesting due to each woman having a distinct dynamic with Jax.

Stratton, after several hints at a betrayal, seems to truly be on Jax’s side following her championship win. But seeing Jax’s growing paranoia and lack of appreciation due to Tiffy’s MITB briefcase is an interesting angle for a feud. When the eventual split happens, Jax will have created an enemy entirely due to her own insecurities, which will amp up Tiffy’s babyface turn even more. A mentee scorned becomes a fiery underdog that everyone can relate to. And combined with Tiffy’s huge crowd support, the following feud could be one for the ages.

Meanwhile, Michin’s angle is much more old-school, having been bested in the ring by Jax and Stratton over and over and wanting revenge. Michin’s win-loss record has been abysmal late (both on Smackdown and NXT), and her ensuing anger at Jax feels like her most engaging character work in years. It’s simple in-ring storytelling, but lays the groundwork for a strong first title defense for Jax.

Green and Niven still feel like periphery players, but their beef with Stratton over the last few weeks could soon bring them into Jax’s orbit, in turn deepening the divide between Jax and Stratton (Jax doesn’t need more problems). Given their diva-hoss pairing mirrors each other, Green and Niven’s smooth partnership stands in stark opposition to Jax and Stratton’s dysfunction. This could provide an excellent filler feud for the champs, by showing what a healthy partnership truly looks like. Despite being heels, Green and Niven genuinely support each other, while Jax seems content to leech off Tiffy.

Grade: A

The Pretty Deadly Musical

Latest Developments:

Pretty Deadly joined Tiffany Stratton for Nia Jax’s championship celebration, serenading Nia with a clunky version of “Ode To The Queen.”

Analysis:

That was… pretty disappointing, honestly. Not only was that a surprisingly quick payoff to weeks of teases, it was Pretty Deadly’s most awkward showing on the mic by a long shot. This segment was blissfully over quickly, and highlighted to the audience how neglected Pretty Deadly has been on the main roster.

The only upside is the possibility of a Tiffany Stratton-Pretty Deadly pairing, which could be supremely entertaining. Pretty Deadly’s brief run as the fawning fanboys of Austin Theory last year yielded Theory’s most entertaining work as U.S. Champion, and while the team deserve more than being heaters, this combo could yield some amazing humor.

Grade: D

Giovanni Vinci’s Return

Latest Developments:

Giovanni Vinci appeared in another pre-taped promo, signalling his intention to conquer Smackdown and restore the blue brand to elegance. “Veni, vidi, Vinci.”

Analysis:

Giovanni Vinci was one of the biggest casualties of the faction-heavy landscape of WWE. Despite having boatloads of verbal charisma, he was slotted into the role of a mute henchman for Gunther. And while his work was serviceable, not allowing his personality to shine always felt like a missed opportunity.

These vignettes not only signal the return of Vinci’s best work in NXT, but also feel more sinister and motivated. Many remember Vinci’s NXT entrance of him posing like a model, but the main roster hints at a greater emphasis on winning and restoring Smackdown to glory.

As we’ve seen with Shinsuke Nakamura’s recent gimmick change, a great vignette can only carry you so far if your feuds can’t back up your talk. But Vinci definitely feels like he’s being groomed to slot quite nicely into the Smackdown mid-card, and I look forward to seeing him shine brighter than ever before.

Grade: B

Check out the latest episode of "Acknowledging WWE," part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search "pwtorch" on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

Latest Developments:

Andrade and Carmelo Hayes faced off for a third time on Smackdown, after Hayes successfully secured a rematch by costing Andrade a no. 1 U.S. Title contender’s match the previous week.

The previously 2-0 Andrade finally lost his cool, which allowed the sneaky Hayes to eke out a win… and most likely catapult his ego to new heights.

Analysis:

One of the most entertaining mid-card feuds on Smackdown, taking place almost entirely in-ring which lends it an entirely different flavor to anything else on WWE. Both wrestlers have had logical, clear character progression, and WWE has convincingly imbued each match with a different dynamic. Their first match was a simple challenge, their second match was a desperate Hayes being taught a lesson from a vet, but this third match was Andrade wanting to end the annoying fly that had been pestering him for weeks.

Seeing Andrade’s Tranquilo slip at times and devolve into brawling was subtle storytelling done right, while Hayes’s win and ensuing poor sportsmanship once again switches up the dynamic moving forward. Melo, as in NXT, plays a deluded heel desperate to cover up his own insecurities better than anyone. His growing obsession in maintaining status cost him a championship and his best friend Trick Williams. And while his smug face means he’s ready to leave Andrade behind now that he won, he may have unleashed a monster looking for payback. Yet again, the stage is set for Melo to lose on a grand stage all because he couldn’t leave well enough alone.

A well-told, character-based story all told without a single long promo. No notes, let these two fight forever.

Grade: A

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill & Naomi vs. The Unholy Union & Blair Davenport

Latest Developments:

Belair, Cargill, and Naomi talked strategy for dealing with their mutual enemies The Unholy Union and Blair Davenport. Later that night, Davenport defeated Naomi in a singles match.

Tonight, the six women face off in a six-woman tag match for the very first time.

Analysis:

Very few storyline advancements here, other than putting over Blair Davenport as a legitimate threat against Naomi. In a promotion where clean wins are rare, Davenport stomping the life out of Naomi in a near-squash makes her instantly feel like a credible threat.

The heel team feels strangely disconnected, with The Unholy Union sharing little character development with Davenport (frankly, the Scottish Witches barely appear at all, furthering the slow decline of the WWE Women’s Tag Team championships). Thus, the six-woman tag match doesn’t have the heat it had the potential to. Belair and Cargill’s goal to reclaim the tag belts grows more repetitive each week due to the one-sided nature of the feud. Seriously, in kayfabe, Cargill should be able to stomp out the witches in ten seconds judging by recent weeks.

This was a purely table-setting segment, an attempt to equalize the two teams and justify the six-woman tag getting significant time (hopefully). It did the job well, but without consistent airtime it continues to be a mission buying into the Witches as credible threats.

Grade: C

Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller

Latest Developments:

A-Town Down Under briefly bickered with each other over their recent misfortunes. Later that night, Grayson Waller was defeated by Kevin Owens and the duo found themselves on the wrong end of a beatdown courtesy of Owens and Cody Rhodes.

Analysis:

Another week, another segment of A-Town Down Under running their mouth and getting beat down by the faces for their trouble. This segment brings to mind a growing issue I have with Paul Levesque’s booking. While a SIGNIFICANT improvement over the prior regime’s nonsensical booking, Levesque’s stories often find themselves unwilling to adjust pace to meet the audience.

Theory’s babyface pops have slowly been dying following the DIY feud, and it’s starting to feel like his impending character shift has begun to lose its momentum. The fleshed-out character dynamics (and Waller’s hilarious skill on the mic) save the storyline, but similar to Otis’s split from Chad Gable, certain split-ups have felt oddly slowed down to their detriment.

Nothing much else happened this week, other than Waller’s growing frustration at his lack of success. Given Waller’s pride in “The Grayson Waller Effect,” we’re beginning to see a defeated Waller no longer able to claim the top spot on the card. Given his latter storylines in NXT, this could be the impetus for quite a violent breakup with his long-suffering partner.

Grade: B-

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

Latest Developments:

Growing pissed off at WWE’s resident dickwads A-Town Down Under, Kevin Owens booked himself a match against Grayson Waller, whom he dispatched in short order. The heels attempted an ambush post-match, but Cody Rhodes made the save!

As the babyfaces stood tall, Owens’ gaze lingered on the WWE Championship belt a little too long before returning it to Rhodes and leaving.

Analysis:

Normally I’d be annoyed at the lack of screen time for a feud involving the WWE Championship, but in this case it feels intentional. The slow-burn heel turn for Kevin Owens is happening, but almost in the background. While Cody still thinks he’s in line for a friendly exhibition against his old ally, Owens is slowly letting his aggression out on Smackdown’s heels, and it’s only a matter of time before he focuses on the man between him and the biggest title WWE has to offer.

Owens displayed definitely more aggression against Waller, relying less on his usual counters and more on sheer force. Despite still playing face, WWE pointedly had Owens continue attacking after the bell, uncharacteristic of him in recent years. When Owens gets annoyed, the whole world burns.

The lingering gaze from Owens to the championship title was such a simple moment, but meant so much. The look on Cody’s eyes seemed to signify an understanding that Owens wouldn’t be going easy on him. This was a welcome detail, which stopped Rhodes from feeling like another overly naïve face that never sees a betrayal coming.

When these two make their intentions clear, the crowd may pass out from the sheer passion. But this week, we didn’t much except clearly lay the (extremely entertaining) groundwork to get us to that moment.

Grade: A-

L.A. Knight vs. Santos Escobar

Latest Developments:

Last week, Santos Escobar continued showing his dissatisfaction with Angel and Berto, accusing them of growing complacent and vowing to finally claim the U.S. Championship. L.A. Knight later cut a promo claiming he was not intimidated by Escobar, and would defend against all comers.

Tonight, Knight faces Escobar in his first official defense for the WWE U.S. Championship.

Analysis:

Following Logan Paul’s overlong U.S. Title reign, one can really feel the mid-card roaring back to life, now that they have something to fight for. Knight has little to sink his teeth into beyond simple “I’m the champ” promos at this point, but after a year of fans begging for him to get a push, it’s so damn cathartic hearing him say it.

This also allows Escobar to build up some credibility without Knight having to eviscerate him on the mic quite yet. Despite Escobar’s promo talent, his lack of success has often led to him coming across as whiny and deluded rather than vicious in the way the character’s presentation suggests. Character beats of his sheer disappointment against Angel allows Escobar to build up some “dignity” for lack of a better term, and fans will eventually buy him going toe-to-toe with Knight much more soon.

It’s crazy how much Escobar’s heel turn revolves around the U.S. Title (at the time held by Rey Mysterio). In a strange way, the character’s end goal has remained remarkably consistent which helps interject a seemingly random feud with a logic that allows fans to ease into. It’s long-term character continuity done right, so subliminally that many may not have even noticed why Santos entering the U.S. Title picture didn’t feel unexpected at all. Bravo, Triple H.

Grade: A-

DIY vs. The Street Profits

Latest Developments:

Before Summerslam, The Bloodline won the WWE Tag Team Championship from hometown champs DIY.

DIY wanted a rematch against The Bloodline, while The Street Profits wanted to recapture the tag belts to run the division once more. Over the last few weeks, the teams won the right to face each other in a no. 1 contenders match. Last week, after a grueling match, The Profits won the right to challenge the Bloodline.

Tonight, The Profits take on The Bloodline to reclaim the tag championships.

Analysis:

An absolutely electric match brought to new heights thanks to an electric crowd. Smackdown’s tag division has slowly been coming back to life, and this match’s significant time was the biggest indicator. It’s so refreshing to see two established teams go for it, when most tag storylines seem to revolve around two singles stars either getting along or on the verge of fighting.

This match accomplished a fave vs. face dynamic beautifully, with both teams genuinely capturing the underdog spirit and rallying the crowd behind them. The style differences were played into, with The Profits often relying on power-based moves while DIY used aerial offense (the Shatter Machine has officially become a DIY standby, a beautiful throwback to their time in Black & Gold at the apex of modern WWE tag team rivalries).

The Profits winning was the right call, having cemented themselves as babyfaces in the past few weeks and finally gotten some momentum back thanks to a string of “run the gauntlet” long performances. Meanwhile, this now allows DIY to transition out of the Bloodline vortex, and hopefully continue to interact with the division. For those of you who don’t follow Ciampa’s hilarious attempts to RKO Randy Orton on social media, do yourself a favor and watch how funny DIY can be when they’re not just playing the battle-worn babyfaces.

Grade: A

Roman Reigns vs The Bloodline

Latest Developments:

After teasing a confrontation all episode last week, Solo Sikoa (alongside Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) demands the city (and Roman Reigns) to acknowledge him. Roman Reigns appeared, taking out the entire Bloodline before putting the ula fala back on to a huge pop. Suddenly, the returning Jacob Fatu ambushed Reigns, allowing The Bloodline to triple powerbomb him through the announce table.

The episode ended with the New Bloodline standing over Reigns’s lifeless body.

Analysis:

A segment that began as a repeat of last week ended up with one of the most iconic endings this year. Now we know that Jacob Fatu’s injury was a work, as WWE firmly establishes that he can go toe-to-toe with Roman as a brawler. The entire segment felt like it was building to Reigns being on the other side of a Bloodline beatdown.

And, for the first time, the New Bloodline actively feels dangerous. The sheer novel image of Roman Reigns lying facedown while others stand over him feels… almost surreal after so many years of Reigns dominating his opponents. It’s clear a full-on Reigns vs. Fatu match is far along the horizon, but in the meantime the stage is set for Roman Reigns to assemble a team to face the evils he allowed to take over his once-precious Bloodline.

Reigns isn’t advertised for tonight’s episode, presumably to sell his beating last week. But anticipations have never been higher to finally see Reigns display some emotional vulnerability to match his newfound physical vulnerability. We’re about to see some new sides to the Reigns character, and potentially lay the groundwork for an epic team confrontation at Survivor Series.

