WWE NXT Ratings Report (4/29): Total viewership and key demo data, comparisons to past three years, updated 7-day delayed view totals

Tuesday night’s (4/29) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 858,000 viewers, compared to 683,000 the prior week and the 663,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 691,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 564,000 viewers on USA Network. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 612,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 568,000 on USA Network. Then ten-week rolling average was 580,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.11 rating, compared to 0.23 and 0.14 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0..

One year ago, it drew a a 0.14 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.17.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.14 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.15.

The announced matches and segments were…

Ricky Saints vs. Lexis King – NXT North American Championship match

Hank & Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger) vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura – NXT Tag Team Championship match

Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo go face-to-face

Iyo Sky to appear

The Apr. 15 episode drew 663,000 the night of the show and increased to a total of 729,000 after 7-days of delayed viewership.

The average premiere-night viewership so far in 2025 through 15 weeks is 741,000. The averaged viewership after 7-days is 812,000.

