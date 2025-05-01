10 YRS AGO – TNA IMPACT TV Report (4-10-2015): Kurt Angle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Eric Young, plus Taz, Gail Kim, Abyss, MVP, Hardys, Mickie James, Jame Storm

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S TNA IMPACT WRESTLING REPORT

APRIL 10, 2015

TAPED IN ORLANDO, FLA.

AIRED ON DESTINATION AMERICA

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with clips of the Drew Galloway (a/k/a Drew McIntyre) arrival, his talk about the fans, and the formation of The Rising and their feud with the Beat Down Clan.

-Josh Mathews, quite restless in his chair, introduced the show alongside Taz from the Nashville TV studios. He said it’s been one of the most controversial weeks in TNA history and they’d dive into all of the controversies on the show.

-Kurt Angle walked out with the TNA World Hvt. Title belt. Josh asked Taz if it looked like Bobby Lashley had one of his shoulders lifted during the pin. Taz said it might have happened, but it doesn’t matter now. Josh noted that viewer Tweets will be shown on the screen throughout the show. Angle said from mid-ring that he wanted to address the finish of the main event on last week’s show. He said he and Lashley went to war and there were many times it could have gone either way. He said he won’t back away from controversy and he’s willing to deal with it face-to-face. He called out Lashley.

Lashley walked out to his music. Taz called it interesting that Angle would call out Lashley. He touted what a good match they had. Josh said they have the in-ring chemistry to put on really competitive matches. Taz said there was no doubt it was a blown call last week and his left shoulder popped up while he was in the schoolboy rollup. Josh said he’s very interested in how Lashley responds.

Lashley said something didn’t feel right last week. He said he watched the tape back and it’s pretty clear Angle didn’t actually win. He threw to a clip. It was clear Lashley’s left shoulder was up. They cut to a shot of Angle who was resigned to the obviousness of the bad call. Taz said you have to take the win when it comes. Lashley said the Angle he knows wouldn’t accept that victory. “Is that how you’re going to beat me?” Lashley asked. Angle said he won’t back down from defending his title. “Bobby Lashley, I beat you once. I have no doubt I’l beat you again,” he said. Lashley said if he’s that confident, how about they do it one more time. Angle said that sounds good and they should do it tonight.

Out came Eric Young. He yelled, “No! No! No! No!” He rubbed his face and said this is the problem with the wrestling business. He said no one respects the rules anymore. He said he is the no. 1 contender; just look at the rankings. Young said last week in the middle of the ring I beat Bobby Roode to earn his spot. The fans chanted “You suck!” at him. He said he made him tap and he showed everybody he’s better than Roode and a world class professional wrestler and champion. He said Roode and Lashley are losers, so “back to the bottom.” He said he gets the shot. He said nobody can stop him from taking back his belt.

Young to in Lashley’s face and said he’s not going to tell him again that he needs to go to the back of the line. Lashley told him to shut up and earn his spot. Young pointed at Lashley’s face. Lashley shoved his hand away. Young used his other hand and grabbed at Lashley’s eye socket. Angle intervened and Young mule kicked him. Lashley then went to spear Young once he could see again, but Young moved and instead he speared Angle by mistake. Young retreated up the aisle as Lashley stood over Angle, writhing in pain. They cut to a break. [c]

-Josh and Taz commented on the incident before the break.

-Back in the ring Angle said if Lashley thinks he got screwed, he’ll fight him tonight. He added that if Young thinks he got screwed, he’ll fight him tonight. He said he’ll fight them both tonight because he’s Kurt Angle, the graetest wrestler and nobody can beat him. “It’s real, it’s damn real!” he concluded. Taz said he thinks Angle’s emotions got the better of him.

-A video package aired on the Gail Kim-Awesome Kong feud with Kim saying Kong might be the toughest woman to ever step foot in pro wrestling. She said Kong’s taken years off of her career she’ll never get back.

(1) GAIL KIM vs. AWESOME KONG – Knockouts No. 1 Contendership Match

Josh noted that Taz was wrong in predicting Angelina Love would beat Kim. Taz said he talked to Gail and she’s not mad at him, but she is slightly disappointed in his prediction. Josh asked what his obsession is with Kim. Taz said they’ve been friends long before Josh arrived in TNA. Taz said Kong hates everybody. Josh asked if Taz, in his dominant days in the ring, was a lot like Kong. Taz said yes, she doesn’t care what people think about her and she’s all about being dominant and victorious. Josh said she’s all business. Taz said he was all business all the time, and it worked for him. Kong and Kim had a mid-ring staredown as soon as Kong’s ring entrance took place.

Taz said he thinks Kong has a respect for Kim because she knows Kim can beat her. Josh said he doesn’t think Kong respects Kim, and he said a lot of people on Twitter agree with him. Kim used her speed to go after Kong. Kong sat down on a sunset flip attempt to hurt Kim. Kim was slow to get up. Kong settled in on a camel clutch. Kim broke free and threw some kicks, but then Kong clotheslines her as she charged at her to take over again. Kong one-arm slammed Kim and scored a two count at 2:00. Kong yanked off the turnbuckle pad.

Kong knocked Kim to the floor. When she went after her at ringside, Kim surprised her with a dropkick. Josh and Taz continued to bicker about whether a wrestler ought to respect one’s opponents or if just wanting to beat them is enough. Taz explained that Kim and Kong and hate each other, but also have developed a respect for each other. Josh combatively asked Taz if he respected every opponent he ever faced. Taz said no. Kim splashed Kong in the corner in the ring wit a clothesline and then dove off the top rope with a body press for a two count. Kong pushed out with authority.

Kim avoided a Kong charge into the corner and then schoolgirled her for a near fall. Kim executed Eat Da’Feet for a very near fall. A groggy Kong sat up and look over at Kim. When Kim went after her, Kong grabbed her by her throat and lifted her into the corner of the ring. Kim wrapped her legs around Kong’s head and held on as Kong walked to mid-ring. Kong then gave Kim a sitout powerbomb for the win.

WINNER: Kong in 8:00 to become no. 1 contender.

-Backstage Mickey James told James Storm she appreciates her coming out and helping out with Bram. Storm, who bit into a muffin, said with a mouth full that no matter what people say, they’ve known each other a long time and he does the right thing. “No man is going to hit a woman,” he said. “Plain and simple.” Mickie said she had to go catch up with Magnus. Storm asked for a hug. Mickie hugged him and they shared a laugh about it not being weird. When Manik asked what was up with him and Mickie. Storm shoved his muffin in Manik’s face and he growled, “Don’t ever question me. Do I make myself clear?” Manik spit the muffin out of his mouth and said he understands. Storm told him to round up the rest of the guys because they’re going to have a fight.

-Josh pushed the three-way ain event for the TNA World Hvt. Title. [c]

-Storm was in the ring with Abyss, Khoya, and Manik. He said he brought them together because he had a vision for a group, not a babysitters club, but a revolution. “I gave you guys everything you desired and each and every one of you guys failed me,” Storm said. He said just like Sanada, who failed him one too many times, he cut his ass down and his name will never be spoken in this group again. He asked Abyss if he was the one who got pinned in the World Tag Team Championship match. Then he answered his own question and said, “I don’t think so.” He then gave Manik a hard time for losing the X Title match.

Storm then walked over to Khoya and yanked his flag out of his hands and slapped him. He said he took him out of his crap-hole country and showed him the light. He said in the Revolution there is always room one more, but there’s also room for one less. He said he is going to win the tag team tournament next week, and one of them is going to be his tag partner. He told Abyss he was his pick, but then he said on second thought he’s gotten soft. He said tonight each of them will fight each other to find out who is the man that stands with him. They all looked at him in jaw-dropped shock. Storm said the only rule is there has to be a winner.

(2) ABYSS vs. KHOYA vs. MANIK

Josh noted that Abyss went right after Khoya without hesitation. Manik hit Abyss across the back with a chair. Abyss no-sold it. Manik followed with a Van Daminator that did rock Abyss. He followed with a flurry of fast offense, but Abyss cut him off seconds later with an elbow block. Abyss kicked Abyss to the floor. Khoya re-entered the ring and picked up a big stick. He stared at it like a fool with his back turned to Abyss, so he got hit from behind by Abyss. Abyss knocked him to the floor. Manik then gave Storm a top rope flying dropkick to drop Abyss.

Josh said the tag titles are in a state of abeyance due to the injury to Eddie Edwards. Storm got in Khoya’s face at ringside, slapping him around a bit in what Josh called his version of a pep talk. Manik put Abyss’s arm in a hanging submission hold. Khoya entered and picked up the stick and held it up and yelled. Then he hit Abyss with it from behind. Then he hit Manik. Then Abyss again. Then Manik again. Khoya then gave Manik a sitout powerbomb for the win. After the match Storm entered the ring and looked at Khoya with approval and gave him a bit of a hug and then raised his arm.

WINNER: Khoya in 4:00.

-Josh pushed that Drew Galloway was up next. They showed the cast of Ghost Asylum visiting Storm and his Revolution members at their barn in Storm’s property in the woods. One of the cast members said if you wanted to kill someone, Storm’s barn is the place to do it because no one would hear it. Storm asked the cast if they found what they were looking for. They said they’d text him and then back off. [c]

-A commercial aired for TNA’s “Best of Sting” DVD. It’s a coup for TNA that they have rights to market Sting’s content using his name after his departure from the company. It’s a timely release.

-Drew Galloway walked out with Eli Drake and Mika. Taz said he likes what they stand for, standing up for “wrestling.” Drew said, “My name is Drew Galloway and all he ever wanted to be was a professional wrestler.” He said he started when he was 15 and he’ll continue until the day he can’t walk. He said he’ll even continue after he can’t walk because he loves it so much. He said thanks to the fans who believe in him. He said because of them, he’d give them the shirt off his back. He then took off his shirt and threw it to the crowd to show he meant it literally. He said he is fired up. He said he wants to see a change in the sport he loves. He said that’s why he started the “Stand Up” campaign. He said they’re gong to change it for the better. The crowd chanted “Hash Tag Stand Up!”

Drew told fans at home to speak their minds at home. “Sometimes you have to pick up the gun to put down the gun,” he said. He said they can’t beat the BDC themselves, but together they can. He said everyone with the guts to pursue their goals is part of The Rising. Mika introduced himself as the son of Haku. He said wrestling is pumping through his veins. He said he’s watched Drew taking on BDC on his own, and he wasn’t successful on his own, but he knew he had to stand up with him to help him because that’s what his father taught him. He told the BDC they’re a bunch of bullies, so they’re going to stand up to them and punch them in the mouth.

Eli Drake then talked about himself in the third person and explained his reason for aligning with Drew and Mika. He said they have a common bond. He said they aren’t robots who were cut out in a factory. “We’re not Superstars,” he said with a drawl of disdain. “We’re wrestlers and we have something to prove.” He said he’s his own man, “but don’t get lost in the sauce. When you mess with these men, you’re messing with me.” He said it’s not an insult, it’s a fact of life.

Drew said no one will ever suffer in silence. He reached out to his brothers who were in a similar position as he once was. He said there is light at the end of the tunnel if you’re willing to stand up and fight. He told MVP that he doesn’t run this place anymore. He said if the BDC wanted a war, he’s ready to give them a war.

(WK Reax: I’m not sure how many of the nearby 600,000 viewers on Destination America are catching onto the notion that these guys were “rejected” by WWE and now are trying to redeem themselves by framing it as if they weren’t corporate robots to be molded. For those who get it, it’s a rallying cry. For those who don’t, at least the passion and love for pro wrestling that Drew expresses is a universally understandable babyface stance to take that can connect with fans watching the show, regardless of whether they get the reference to “Superstars” meaning the term WWE gives to pro wrestlers. All three did a nice job here, with Drew having more of a presence and leadership vibe than he ever gave off in WWE.)

Out walked MVP, Kenny King, and Low Ki – the Beat Down Clan. MVP asked, “Is that what you call this little collection of kitty kats? The Rising?” MVP said if they are called “The Rising” because they’re like bread or dough. King said The Rising remind him of a yeast infection. MVP said he understands they want to stand up and impress the fans with the cognitive ability of a three year old. MVP quoted the lyric: “Punks jump up to get beat down.” MVP said he can tell them the story of The Rising and their tragic fall. He said it’s a real short story that ends tonight.

Drew stepped out of the ring and said, “Threeâ€¦ twoâ€¦ oneâ€¦” Then they charged at them, with proper warning. Security came out and tried to separate them. They cut to a sudden break. [c]

Back from the break, The Rising stood in the ring with BDC at ringside and security in between them still. They showed a clip of Drew asking for a six-man tag match right now to be sanctioned by someone in the back. Josh said the match was made official.

(2) THE RISING vs. THE BEAT DOWN CLAN

Drake began against King. Drake landed a powerslam early and then tagged in Mika. Taz said he has the big triceps just like his dad. Josh said Mika and Drake knew what they were getting into when they joined McIntyre, knowing he had a feud going with the BDC. Mika tapped his head and indicated he was going to do a to rope headbutt. King shoved him to the floor. He sold a knee injury. MVP went after him at ringside and brought him into the ring where Low Ki tagged in and worked him over. Ki spit at Drake. Drake entered the ring. The ref backed him up. The heels tripled-teamed Mika in their corner. King tagged in. Josh said you have to respect the way the BDC operate. “They cheat, but they do it in ways that are innovative,” said Josh. Taz said, “Everybody cheats.” Josh said it’s a pessimistic way to look at life. Taz said Josh has been cheating his whole life. Josh said, “That’s a really nice thing for you to say, one of my close friends.” Taz said MVP wants a dynasty and he wants all the titles in TNA.

[HOUR TWO]

MVP and Mika both hot-tagged in Low Ki and Drew at the same time. Drew went to work on Low Ki, overpowering him and aggressively beating him down in the corner. He played to the crowd and then lifted Low Ki by his throat and tossed him hard into the corner. Ki caught him with his boots as Drew charged at him. Drew fired right back with a kick. Drake entered to stop an interfering King. He gave King a press and lift fireman’s carry back drop, or something like that. Taz asked for a replay and got it. BDC regrouped at ringside at 6:00. Mika dove off the top rope onto all three on the floor. Then a masked Homicide entered the ring and jumped them from behind with his expandable baton. BDC re-entered the ring as the ref called for the bell.

WINNERS: The Rising via DQ in 7:00.

-The beat down went on four-on-three, then they stood over the fallen Rising and raised their arms as their music played. Taz said the Rising isn’t going anywhere, even if they are one man down.

-They replayed the Lashley mistaken spear of Angle, and then Angle agreeing to fight both Lashley and Young later in the show.

-A backstage interview aired with Angle who said ever since he won the TNA World Title, he’s been proving he is the best in the world and he’s taken on all challengers. He said Lashley is the best and most dominant wrestler he’s faced in ten years. As he was going to talk about Young, Young jumped him and choked him. He yelled that the belt is his and the World Title goes through him. [c]

-The trainer asked Angle how he was feeling and if he had any blurred vision. Angle said he feels like he was hit in the head. The trainer asked if he has blurred vision or nausea. Angle said no. Angle followed his fingers with his eyes and said he’s fine to wrestle and there’s nothing he can do about it.

(3) DJZ vs. DAVEY RICHARDS – X Division Match

They showed a Tweet by Richards saying that until his brother Eddie Edwards returns, the hunt for the X Division Title is on. The crowd chanted “D.J. Reject.” Taz said that’s not very nice. Josh said DJZ is a popular D.J. around Las Vegas at the hot spots. DJZ leaped off the top rope with a corkscrew splash attempt, but Davey moved. Davey dove through the ropes and speared DJZ at ringside. Back in the ring Davey landed a missile dropkick. Josh said the Wolves fans are happy, including the guy with the sign who spelled Wolves “all wrong.” It said: “Go Wolfs.” Oy. Davey howled and then went for a top rope move. The time he took to howl gave DJZ the recovery time needed to move, making Davey look like an undisciplined fool more interested in playing to the crowd for cheers than winning a match. Oy. DJZ went for a DDT, but Davey avoided it and rallied. He landed the 360 spinning roundhouse kick to DJZ’s head, which he calls Creeping Death. Taz called it a great match.

WINNER: Richards in 5:00.

-The roving camera eaves dropped on the BDC having a discussion backstage. MVP told his men to let The Rising get worked up. Homicide noticed the camera and pointed. MVP invited the camera to come join them. MVP said it took three of them to force him to make one phone call to reenforce his troops. He said Homicide was an original member of the BDC who was injured reserve, but he is back. Homicide asked who wants a beat down. King and Ki each had some intimidating words, too. MVP said they do what they do because they can.

(WK Reax: Good mix of personalities who exude street cred and intimidation in a heelish way.) [c]

-A vignette aired for The Dollhouse, a new Knockouts duo Jade and Marti Bell, heading to TNA. They showed creepy images of Barbie dolls and all house scenes as they deductively licked a sucker and rubbed their legs and whispered to each other and shared a secret and laughed.

(WK Reax: Not sure what they were going for there, but it was a mix of sexy and disconcertingly creepy and unnerving.)

-The Hardys walked to the ring to their music as Josh talked about their reuniting in TNA. He speculated they might have their sights set on the TNA Tag Team Titles. The crowd loudly chanted “Hardys! Hardys!” Jeff told Matt that he has something and it feels pretty good. He started a chant, “Hardy’s Revenge!” Matt looked intensely into the camera and chanted along. He said it’s time for them to become something they’ve never been before, and that’s the TNA Tag Team Champions.” Matt said it’s been nearly two months since they’ve stood side-by-side and it feels damn good. He said they’re focused and they have an end game and that is to become TNA Tag Champs. He said the opportunity opened up due to an unfortunate twist of fate to Eddie Edwards. He said when he’s healthy, The Wolves will get a shot. Matt said once they win the tag titles, they’ll defend the belts against the best.

Ethan Carter III, with Tyrus, interrupted. EC3 said if Matthews and Jeffrey want to talk about who is the best in TNA, they need to include EC3. He said their career could “best be described as fairly adequate.” He said by comparison he hasn’t been pinned or submitted for 19 months, yet a title shot has escaped him. He paused when fans chanted “Hardys!” again. EC3 said he has a new plan of attack, which is to make himself eligible for a tag team title shot. He said he needs a tag team partner, and he is making his partner the man who came up to him and said he just likes to hurt people – Bram. Out came Bram to his music. Josh called it breaking news. Taz said he was surprised. Josh called it intriguing.

Bram got in EC3 face and said, “I’m a bad mood. The thought of teaming with anyone makes my skin crawl. I hate everybody.” Taz responded, “Yes! I love that!” Funny. Bram said, “Luckily for you, I hate you the least.” EC3 smiled and nodded. Bram said what he cares most about is bashing in the Hardy Boys and the rest of the losers in the locker room. EC3 raised his eye brows and said, “Well, Hardys, I suppose you could say we are the odds on favorites to win this whole thing.” Mr. Anderson’s music interrupted.

Anderson stepped onto the stage and waited for the mic to lower. Anderson said he might be the odds on favorite of having the world’s smallest wiener. He then said, “I’m 39.” Uh, 39 what? He said he wanted to introduce his tag team partner. Out came Rockstar Spud to his music wearing a clip on a bow tie and then a t-shirt with a bow tie imprinted on it. That’s redundant. Anderson and Spud did some playful bickering. Anderson said they’re going to be frickin’ great.

Next out walked Austin Aries carrying his Feast or Fired briefcase. He said he hears a lot of people throwing the world “great” around and claiming they deserve to be champion. He said, “No one is greater than the greatest man that ever lived.” Aries said he can have a title shot anytime he wants, but next week he’s leaving his briefcase at home and he’ll focus on becoming a tag team champion. He introduced his new partner, Robert Roode, noting he has held the World Tag Team Titles with him once before. Out walked Roode.

-A commercial hyped the tag team tournament next week on Impact. [c]

-Josh and Taz detailed the tag team tournament next week. Josh predicted EC3 & Bram. Taz said he’s leaning toward the Hardys.

(4) KURT ANGLE vs. BOBBY LASHLEY vs. ERIC YOUNG – TNA World Hvt. Title match

During Young’s ring entrance, they put a viewer Tweet on the screen that said: “Face or heel, Eric Young is awesome.” It’s a cool feature for a pre-taped show to include live Tweets from viewers watching. The bell rang to start the match 43 minutes into the second hour. Oh no, Josh Mathews explained the rules of the three-way. He said all three men are legal at all times, and he concluded: “So Kurt Angle, the champion, only has a thirty-three-and-a-third percent chance of leaving tonight with his title.” Oy. Taz said he’s not big into the odds thing. He said he believes the will to win and desire is what’s important.

Young slipped to the floor at the bell and let Angle and Lashley beat each other up first. Lashley knocked Angle down with a shoulder block. young grabbed Lashley’s leg and distracted him. Angle then surprised Lashley with a belly-to-belly slam. Taz said he respects Young injecting himself into this rivalry. Young literally stationed himself at ringside and pounded on the ring apron and encouraged Lashley and Angle to fight. They had enough and both went after him, chasing him into the ring. They took turns punching him inside the ring. Lashley gave Young a Hart Attack clothesline as Angle held Young in the air. When Lashley went for the pin, Angle yanked him off and gave him a look. Lashley chased after Young at ringside. Lashley whipped Young into an Angle clothesline. They cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

Back to the match, Angle gave Young a German suplex. Angle then did the same to Lashley. Josh called Lashley “the penultimate World Champion.” Hmmm. Young managed to make a comeback against Angle as Lashley caught his breath at ringside. Young gave Angle a piledriver. Lashley broke up the pin. Taz explained why Lashley did that not to save Angle, but to preserve his chance at the title. Lashley gave Angle a running powerslam and he scored a two count. Lashley speared Angle next and scored a two count, ending when Young broke it up. Lashley and Young went at it as Angle recovered. Lashley leapfrogged Young and then ducked a charging Young, who flew to the floor. Lashley sold a buckled knee. Angle got up and gave Lashley three unreleased German suplexes. He did the same to Young right afterward.

After sending Young out of the ring, Angle put Lashley in an ankle lock mid-ring. Lashley powered out. Young re-entered the ring and applied a figure-four leg lock on Lashley. Josh and Taz pointed out he has a metal plate that he wears in his calf area which gives him extra leverage. Lashley reached the bottom rope to force a break. Young rolled to the floor and grabbed a chair. He wedged it in the corner as the ref checked on Lashley. Lashley took Young down with two clotheslines and then a delayed vertical suplex. Lashley set up a spear, but Young moved and Lashley went into the chair. Angle then gave Young an Angle slam. Angle gave the same to Lashley. Angle took in the scene, then climbed to the top and landed with a moonsault on Lashley’s injured legs. The ref counted three. Josh called it a definitive conclusion. Taz called it a great three-way match for the title.

WINNER: Angle in 13:00 to retain the TNA World Hvt. Title.

(WK Reax: Really nice TV main event. At 13 minutes, not long enough to feel like an epic World Title match, but still suitable. They played out the three-way strategies logically.)

-Afterward, after Angle left with his belt, Young attacked Lashley with a chair. Josh asked, “Why does this have to happen? After a great night with great competition, and then this!” Taz said Lashley’s got to have torn up ligaments after this attack. Young adjusted the steel plate in his calf area meant to protect his shin and he applied another figure-four leg lock. The bell ringer frantically rang the bell. Referees jumped in and pried Young’s legs off of Lashley. Josh said, “Eric Young has once again snapped.” He said he ruined a feel-good moment for Impact Wrestling.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Good show start to finish. Nicely paced. Angle looked like a strong World Champion. Young was portrayed as a heel both in his actions and in how the announcers portrayed his actions, both of which are essential ingredients. Taz went out on a good note here with strong commentary and chemistry with Josh, even when they were bickering early in the show. Good mic work setting up the tag team tournament next week. Good Kim vs. Kong match, even if Kong seems at least a step or two slower than during their first run against each other.