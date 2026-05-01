20 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT (4-21-2006): The episode where JBL told black junior high schoolers “inner-city rejects” and said “never trust a woman to think” and called Jillian a stripper

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The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE SMACKDOWN

APRIL 21, 2006

TAPED MONDAY

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

-TNA blew it this week by not setting the stage for a match with some soundbites by the competing wrestlers at the top of their second show. Surprisingly, WWE did what TNA should have, as the show opened with two soundbites with Booker & Sharmell and Matt Hardy each talking about what’s at stake in their match. It’s so simple, yet so effective – and even more important for a newer promotion like TNA with lesser-known wrestlers in matches. The music in the background was a nice touch, too. It had a Saturday Night’s Main Event feel to it, but less scripted sounding.

1 — BOOKER T (w/Sharmell) vs. MATT HARDY — King of the Ring Tournament

Michael Cole and Tazz introduced the show and set the stage for this match, recapping the trash-talking between them. They said the winner of this match will face Kurt Angle in the semi-finals of the tournament. Sharmell seemed upset by an early “Hady, Hardy” chant. Cole plugged that the Great Kahli will be in action for the first time on Smackdown later. At 4:00 Hardy went for a moonsault bodyblock, but Booker moved. Booker then reverse sidekicked Hardy in the chin and scored a two count. Booker shouted that he is the king, then settled into a chinlock. Hardy made a comeback and set up the Twist of Fate, but Booker shoved Hardy off and Sharmell lowered the top rope, leading to Hardy spilling to the floor.

[Commercial Break]

Hardy and Booker were exchanging blows in mid-ring after the break. Sharmell raked Hardy’s eyes as Booker distracted the ref. Booker then sidekicked Hardy in the jaw. Booker then went to the top rope, but Hardy punched him, then superplexed him. Hardy got a two count. He charged Booker, but Booker caught him and dropped him throat-first over the top rope. Booker expressed shock he didn’t score a pin after catching Hardy with an elbow off the ropes. He express frustration he didn’t score the pin. That’s a spot that doesn’t ring true. There’s no reason Booker would expect to pin Hardy after a simple elbow to the chest, so acting shocked just felt fake and put-on.

Booker then settled into a (boring, antiquated) chinlock on the mat, taking us in the time machine back to 1985, the last time fans thought that was anything but a stalling, time-filler hold. Hardy escaped with a reverse DDT at 17:00. They exchanged punches again. Hardy got the better of it and hit Booker with a hard clothesline in the corner and scored a two count. Booker came back and hit a Book End, then did the Spinaroonie. He followed with an attempt at a scissors kick, but Hardy moved, hit the Twist of Fate, and scored a near fall. Cole gave away that it wasn’t going to end the match by saying, “This is it!” Sharmell distracted the ref and Booker used a low blow to score the pin. “This is a damn handicapped match!” shouted Cole.

WINNER: Booker in 20:00.

STAR RATING: **1/4 — Pretty basic, passable action. Fundamentally sound, but instantly forgettable. With so much hype put into Booker considering himself King already, there was little chance a mid-carder like Hardy would get the upset win at this stage of the tourney.

[Commercial Break]

-A clip aired of JBL beating Eddie Guerrero in a bullrope match. The voiceover said it began the longest title reign in ten years.

-Backstage, William Regal complained to Paul Burchill about having to still dress like a street whore. Burchill revealed they were scheduled to wrestle later. Burchill said if Regal didn’t like dressing as a woman, how about a Teddy Bear instead? Regal wasn’t happy, but seemed to be considering it as a better option.

-MNM’s ring intro took place. When Melina did the splits on her way into the ring, Tazz said, “The Brooklyn Judge gives her a ten.”

[Commercial Break]

2 — PAUL LONDON (w/Brian Kendrick) vs. JOEY MERCURY (w/Nitro, Melina)

Mercury knocked London off the top rope, and London took one of those bumps that inspired the “Paul London, please don’t die” signs in the crowd and t-shirts. Kendrick encouraged London to get back to his feet and into the ring. He beat the count. Melina choked London a minute later. Kendrick charged onto the ring apron. As the ref was distracted, MNM doubled on London. London made a comeback at 5:00 with a spin wheel kick (which Tazz called by name correctly; nobody in wrestling every calls wheel kicks by name correctly, so I’m impressed).

London headbutted his way out of a Mercury superplex attempted, then hit a high crossbody block for a near fall. London went on a flurry of offense. Nitro yanked London’s leg. London springboarded onto Nitro at ringside. Kendrick entered the ring to battle Mercury. Mercury sling-shot Kendrick over the top rope onto London on the floor. Mercury got cocky and bent over to snap a phantom picture of London, and London reached up and rolled him up for the pin. Cole said he thinks London & Kendrick do have MNM’s number.

WINNER: London at 8:00.

STAR RATING: **1/2 — A more economical, exciting singles match than the opener.

-Backstage, Regal walked out in a bear suit. He put the bear head on and continued to complain. Pretty funny picture.

[Commercial Break]

-A replay aired of the finish of Kurt Angle beating Randy Orton last week, and then injuring his ankle with three anklelocks. Tazz and Cole talked about Angle being “in the zone.”

3 — BOBBY LASHLEY & CHRIS BENOIT vs. FIT FINLAY & ORLANDO JORDAN

Benoit got early advantage on Jordan, but then Jordan and Finlay took control and worked over Benoit for a few minutes. Benoit came back with a German suplex at 5:00, then hot-tagged Lashley. Lashley went on a flurry of offense. In a nice touch, Benoit was struggling in the background a full minute after tagging out to get from his knees to his feet. He ran into the ring to fend off Finlay interference, then dove through the ropes with a shoulder-tackle. In the ring, Lashley hit Jordan with a spear off the ropes. Tazz and Cole super-sold the spear. Lashley then hit the Dominator for the win.

WINNERS: Lashley & Benoit in 6:00.

STAR RATING: 3/4* — Not much to it, but it made sense to have Benoit carry the majority of the match and limit Lashley to a few big moves which is his strength.

[Commercial Break]

-Another pro-JBL video clip aired, previewing his Great American Celebration later.

-A Backlash commercial aired with clips from recent Raws hyping the three-way WWE Title match.

-The same “WWE 24/7” commercial aired that aired on Raw earlier in the week featuring Steve Austin and The Rock.

-Teddy Long announced backstage that Kurt Angle could get a title rematch against Rey Mysterio next week on Smackdown.

-Regal then stepped out in a silly chicken costume. “I’m a bloody man!” said Regal. He said he has a rep as a great street fighter in Blackpool, England. Burchill told him it was time to try the next costume on. Regal said he hated him.

-Krystal interviewed Funaki about facing the Great Kahli. It was a competition to see who could overact worse. Kahli and Daivari walked in. Kahli towered over Funaki and mumbled.

[Commercial Break]

4 — FUNAKI (w/Daivari) vs. THE GREAT KAHLI

They billed the giant at 7-3. He gave Funaki a big boot to the face, then placed his hand over Funaki’s face, lifted him, and slammed him to the mat.

WINNER: The Great Khali in 1:00.

STAR RATING: 1/4* — Just a squash, but it’s what it should be. They didn’t put him in a position to expose how limited and awkward a worker he is. They used their smallest jobber, shortest ref, and most diminutive manager to accentuate his size.

-Burchill then had Regal try on a gorilla costume.

-A video aired on WWE Divas parading around in lingerie to promote the “Divas Do New York” DVD.

[Commercial Break]

-Cole and Tazz plugged the release of WWE Films first major motion picture release, “See No Evil” starring Kane. A trailer aired for it.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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5 — GYMINI (w/Simon Dean) vs. PAUL BURCHILL & WILLIAM REGAL

Regal ended up dressed as a pirate, which Regal – given what a hard time he gave Burchill about being a pirate – was the most humiliating option among the costumes he tried on. Jesse Gymini applied a headlock on Regal. His arms are strong enough where if the victim sells it right, it’s not boring. Regal reached out for a tag at 2:00, but Burchill stepped off the ring apron then walked away. Regal was then left the victim of a double-team Cross-Trainer finisher of Gymini for the win.

WINNERS: Gymini in 3:00.

STAR RATING: 1/4* — Gymini get an “B” for creativity on their finisher, but in execution, it seems a bit clunky. It’s like a double whip of their opponent in a twisting motion into a clothesline.

-Another pro-JBL vignette aired, this time on his U.S. Title win. The voiceover declared JBL the greatest U.S. Champion of all-time – already.

[Commercial Break]

-What were the odds of WWE introducing an act that is more obnoxious than Spirit Squad? The Miz jumped into the screen and acted completely obnoxious, referencing his “Mizfits,” and saying he was about to crash JBL’s party. Network Guy walked out and told Miz he was cancelled. Miz said, “Cancelled?” and seemed dejected. I think it’d be funny if that was the last we ever saw of this character. Talk about a character that will appeal to 12 year olds who aspire to be immature zany screwballs when they’re adults, but nobody else with any dignity. The Miz character is a bad caricature of how someone perceives “cool guys” who star in MTV reality shows.

-Raw Rebound aired.

-They showed the ring being prepped for JBL’s big celebration and hyped next week’s Angle vs. Rey TV main event.

[Commercial Break]

-A parade of people including cheerleaders and a marching band made their way to the ring, led by Jillian Hall holding balloons. Hall introduced JBL from mid-ring. JBL drove out in his limo, then entered the ring. He chewed out Hall for not making his celebration big enough. He said the marching band – made up of mostly black junior high schoolers – looked like a bunch of rejects from a Big Brother/Big Sister program. He called them “inner-city rejects” and send them to the back. “Never trust a woman to think,” said JBL. He chewed her out for mistakenly slamming a steel door on his head. “You stand there with your stupid, over-inflated balloons, looking like an idiot. You’re fired! Go back to whatever main stage you came from. Go find a pole, I don’t care. Go lap dance your heart away. Get out of my life. You’re fired!”

Cole said he hired her to get his life back on track, and now that he’s back on top of the world, he fired her. JBL said he knows how to treat his property. He said he understands the people in the crowd can’t live the America dream, so they have to live it through him. “Which is why you love me,” he said. He compared himself to Ronald Reagan, Harry Truman, and Teddy Rosevelt. He said by holding the U.S. Title, he has made it the most important title in all of sports entertainment. “I am America,” he said. “Think about it. Who do you consider your champ, but JBL? None of you, none of you consider Rey Mysterio except for the 12 million illegals out there, none of you accept Rey Mysterio as your champion; you accept me. Because you do, and because you depend on me, because you chant my name, because you pay money to see me, I will take this championship to merry old England and defend it against her very best. And when I vanquish my opponent, I will turn to the match between Rey Mysterio and Kurt Angle, and I will not only challenge, I guarantee you I will defeat the winner of the World Heavyweight Championship.”

Angle came out and interrupted JBL. JBL told Angle to take a picture of himself with the title next week because if he wins it, he will hold it one week. Angle responded that he’s a six-time world champion in WWE. Angle said, “Compared to me, you suck.” The crowd chanted “You suck!” at JBL. Angle said Rey may be an underdog champion, but he’s a better champion than JBL ever was or will be. Rey then came out. JBL pointed out the fans don’t care about him because they won’t even chant his name. A “Rey” chant broke out, of course. Rey said he’d address JBL in a second. He turned to Angle and said he respects him and looks forward to their match next week, but the World Title isn’t going anywhere.

JBL interrupted and asked if he should leave so those two can swap spit. “I guess you’re going to be showering together next,” he said. He said he took belts off of two of his buddies, Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero. He said Rey would be the third. He mocked Rey for his size, then fantasized about having one belt over each shoulder. He pretended he couldn’t see Rey behind the belt. Rey punched and kicked JBL. Angle then gave JBL an Angle Slam. Rey followed with a 619. “Celebrate that, big mouth,” said Cole.

Tazz and Rey then did a little trash-talking face-to-face to close the show. Nice show-closing segment. Good way to really hype next week’s show. That’s what TNA should have done at the end of their first Thursday night show to give themselves a chance to capitalize on the viewers who tuned in to see Sting’s first return match.