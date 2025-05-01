10 YRS AGO – TNA IMPACT TV Report (4-17-2015): Hardys win TNA Tag Team Titles in four-way Ultimate X match to conclude one-night tag team tournament

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S TNA IMPACT WRESTLING REPORT

APRIL 17, 2015

TAPED IN ORLANDO, FLA.

AIRED ON DESTINATION AMERICA

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package aired the state of the World Tag Team Titles including The Wolves having to relinquish the tag team titles. The voiceover previewed the tag team title tournament leading to an Ultimate X match to decide the champs.

-They panned the crowd as Josh Mathews introduced the show. He called the Ultimate X match “thrilling, career-shortening, daunting, and breath-taking.” He said he is flying solo this week because Taz was on “special assignment.”

(WK Reax: With Taz done, does Mike Tenay return to the broadcast booth with Josh and provide analysis, a role he was well-suited for during his WCW days? Or do they look for a heel smart-ass commentator? Or just let Josh fly solo as a budget-conserving move?)

(1) MATT & JEFF HARDY vs. JAMES STORM & KHOYA – 1st Round Tag Team Title Tournament Match

Josh talked about the Hardys’ history and having become household names. He said they’ve won 28 tag team titles, but tonight is their chance to finally become TNA Tag Team Champions. The Hardys fended off an attack by Storm and Khoya at the bell and cleared the ring of Storm. Then Hardy leaped off of Matt’s back with a flying kick to the chest. The crowd loudly chanted “Hardys! Hardys!” Josh encouraged fans to engage in social media, then plugged Dixie Carter’s Twitter feed. Storm hit Matt at ringside with a replica title belt he yanked from a fan. “James Storm is willing to do whatever it takes out here,” said Josh.

(WK Reax: This is a case where the lead announcer, as a courtesy to the heel, should decry a tactic like that, not frame it in a positive sense without any tone of condemnation. That aspect of pro wrestling announcing has been largely lost in the last 15 years, and it really undercuts the vital babyface-heel dynamic that creates the most effective crowd and audience reaction to the action.)

Khoya and Storm dominated Matt for the next few minutes. Josh put over Storm’s accomplishments as a tag wrestler as Storm tagged in and punched away at Matt while eyeing Jeff. At 6:00 Matt landed a Side Effect on Storm and then hot-tagged in Jeff. As Jeff set up a Twist of Fate on Khoya, Storm tried to stop him with a super-kick, but Jeff moved and Storm super-kicked Khoya by mistake. Matt gave Storm a Twist of Fate as Jeff climbed to the top. Jeff then landed a Swanton for the pin.

WINNERS: The Hardys in 7:00.

-Afterward Storm shoved Khoya at ringside in frustration with Khoya’s loss. Josh said Storm is to blame for the loss because he hit Khoya with the super-kick. Josh said that’s not the first time they’ve seen Storm blow up at Khoya. Matt celebrated the win in the ring as Storm jawed at him from the ramp.

-They went to ringside to Jeremy Borash, who’s hair is growing back nicely. He interviewed the Hardys. Jeff said it’s been over eight years since they’ve been world tag team champions. Matt said they’ll fulfill their destiny tonight and become TNA World Tag Team Champions for the first time as the crowd chanted “Hardy! Hardy!”

-A clip aired of Kurt Angle retaining the TNA World Title against Bobby Lashley and Eric Young. Then they showed Young beating down Lashley afterward.

-A soundbite aired of a crazy-eyed Young saying he deserved the next title shot. “I’m going to take what I want, what I deserve!” Josh called him a “deranged lunatic.” [c]

-Young marched to the ring as Josh pointed out he is wearing a Kurt Angle t-shirt. He said an argument could be made that Young has lost his mind or he has always been deranged and blood-thirsty. He said he is no. 1 in the rankings and he deserves a shot at the title one-on-one. Josh asked if Young has a legit gripe since Lashley lost the fall to Angle last week. Young said he is not a person to be messed with. He said he has been telling everybody including those who don’t want to listen that he’s not happy. He said he doesn’t care how many people he has to hurt and drop on their heads, he wants Angle. He said he wants his shot one-on-one. Angle’s music interrupted.

Angle walked out and said he can call him out every day on social media, but the only calling out he should be doing with him is face to face. Young said he’s not scared of him. He said he sees a man holding something that belongs to him and who can be beat and who can be hurt really bad. Angle said he sees a man who is obsessed with the TNA Title and has been blinded by it and thus has turned into a freakin’ lunatic. He said he gets a title shot next week.

(WK Reax: Wait, Young is demanding a title shot, but it’s already scheduled for next week, which Angle just says matter-of-factly?)

Young said there is a hole in his heart because the belt was taken from him and he wants it back. Angle said if he wins it fair and square next week, he wants the old Eric Young, the one who won the title. He said if not, he can be the new Eric Young and attack him from behind. Angle turned his back to him. He said if he does that, he’s nothing but a coward but the choice is his. Young thought of punching Angle, but held off and instead walked up to him and said into his ear, “I’ll see you next week.”

(WK Reax: I really don’t get the set-up here. Young demands a one-on-one match as if he’s not being given what he deserves, and then after all of that, Angle says he’s scheduled for one next week. That just didn’t make sense, and I’m still a little confused by Josh didn’t say from the beginning, “Why is Young acting like he’s not getting what he’s earned, because he is getting a shot next week?” Or if Angle just made it up on the spot, why didn’t Young react to getting what he wanted?)

-Backstage Kenny King and Low Ki backed Rock Star Spud against lockers. Low Ki said he’s just keeping the X Division Title warm for him. In walked Mr. Anderson and asked them if they want Spud to just quit. They said yes. Anderson told Low Ki he should smile a little more, but he gets why he doesn’t – because Spud has defeated him twice. King told Anderson he is on borrowed time and has a big mouth, then left. Spud told Anderson he is right, he does have a big mouth. Anderson agreed. [c]

(2) LOW KI & KENNY KING vs. ROCK STAR SPUD & MR. ANDERSON – 1st Round Tag Team Title Tournament Match

They showed Josh on the split screen in the TNA Nashville studio. As Anderson did his signature self-ring introduction, King and Low Ki attacked Spud in the aisle. Anderson charged to the ring to even the odds as the ref called for the bell.

(WK Reax: I like WWE’s policy of not starting a match with a bell until order is restored, as it makes sense to not reward a pre-match attack by ringing the bell as the heels has the advantage from a two-on-one pre-bell attack.)

Josh said Ultimate X is what put TNA on the map. Low Ki dug his fingers into Spud’s mouth and yanked backwards. King tagged in and was aggressive. Josh complimented the heels for cutting off the ring and executing Tag Team Strategy 101 rather than decrying their unsportsmanlike tactics. King and Ki did rapid-fire tags. Spud reached for the tag to Anderson at 3:00, but King kept him from reaching Anderson’s outstretched arm. The crowd chanted “Let’s Go Spud!” At 5:00 Anderson had enough and just entered the ring to stop a double-team by the heels. Josh said Anderson had seen enough. Anderson dragged Spud to his corner and then tagged himself in. Anderson tagged Spud back in and threw him into Low Ki, knocking Ki to the floor. Josh said it was quite a turnaround. Ki slid a chair into the ring. Anderson stepped on it. The ref then scolded Anderson for the chair. Meanwhile Spud gave Kid his Underdog finisher and went for the pin. The ref was preoccupied with Anderson, giving King the chance to land The Warrior’s Way double stomp onto Spud off the top rope leading to victory.

WINNERS: King & Low Ki in 6:00.

-Backstage Ethan Carter III, with Bram and Tyrus, talked about taking on Tigre Uno and his partner, whom he couldn’t get himself to say by name. Bram then interrupted and said he is unstoppable and he is going to take Tigre Uno’s mask off and force it down his throat. EC3 said, “Good! Just make sure we win first.” Great delivery. EC3 wasn’t quite sure how to digest Bram’s intensity, so he just said, “Good talk. See you out there.” EC3 said Bram is losing his mind, but he’s reaping all the benefits. [c]

-They replayed the finish of the previous tag match.

-Backstage Low Ki and King celebrated their win. In walked MVP and Homicide. MVP applauded his fellow Beat Down Clan members’ victory. He said he’s looking at the future tag champs. He told Homicide he has a special assignment for him – Kurt Angle. Homicide said, “Wrestle him?” MVP said, “No, fight him.” Homicide said he won’t see him coming. Then he licked the flat side of a razor blade.

(3) JAY RIOS & TIGRE UNO vs. EC3 & BRAM (w/Tyrus) – 1st Round Tag Team Title Tournament Match

EC3 and Bram came out to their own entrance music. Josh said many experts have picked Bram as a future World Champion. Tyrus caught a flying Uno at ringside and slammed him. EC3 made the cover back in the ring and got a near fall. He tagged in Bram. Josh talked about purchasing stock in Bram would be a good investment considering his future.

(WK Reax: It’s apparent they are building up Bram as a future singles centerpiece star.)

As Rios and Uno got in a stretch of offense, Josh wondered if the heel duo underestimated their smaller opponents. The heels soon took over. Bram KO’d Rios with the Brighter Side of Suffering, a lift-and-drop DDT. EC3 asked to be tagged in and he scored the pin. That played nicely into EC3’s promo saying that Bram is a maniac but he stands to benefit.

WINNERS: EC3 & Bram in 5:00.

-They showed various Knockouts backstage. Josh said there will be a major announcement next about the Knockouts. [c]

-The roving reporter caught up to Angle and he asked about Young and Homicide. Angle complimented Young for being one of the most unique talents ever in the business. He said there’s a thin line between crazy and genius and he’s let the lunatic side take over, but he saw a glimpse of the old Young tonight and he hopes to see that next week. As for Homicide, “that guy is just plain crazy.” He said he hopes he has good insurance, because he’s sending him to the hospital.

-In the ring, Christy Hemme said one of the biggest differences between TNA and everyone else is the Knockouts. She introduced then Knockouts. Josh said Christy is spot-on because the Knockouts are world-renowned. Out walked champ Taryn Terrell, Brooke, Gail Kim, Angelina Love, and Madison Rayne. Josh said you could put TNA’s Knockout roster against any other women’s division “and the Knockouts would deliver every time.” Christy said next week is a Night of Knockouts. She said they have so much planned for them. Love yanked the mic away from her and sarcastically said, “Oh, wow. That sounds really exciting. It should be a night devoted to me.” She said she is the record-breaking six-time Knockouts Champion. She said the other Knockouts should just deal with it. Kim told her to just shut the hell up. She told Love it’s not about her, it’s about the fans.

[HOUR TWO]

Rayne yanked the mic away and said, “Blah blah blah.” Then Rayne congratulated Love for being a six-time champion, but asked how many times she’s lost it. She also told Kim, “We get it. You want to be a real wrestler. You’re a little annoying about it.” She said whatever is on their resumes, they’re not the Queen Bee of the division like she is. Christy yanked the mic away from her and announced a four-way match for the Knockouts Title with Love vs. Kim vs. Rayne vs. Brooke. Brooke jumped up and down with excitement. She said she’s bringing “a Texas-sized ass kicking.” She stuck her ass out as she said that. Christy said they’d be introducing new Knockouts next week. She said the main event will be a Knockouts Title match with Terrell vs. Awesome Kong. Terrell smiled and asked for the mic.

Terrell said she comes out there every week and puts her body on the line. She said she has proven she deserves to be there. She said she is passionate about wrestling and this division, and next week is one more opportunity for her to prove why she deserves to stay the Knockouts Champion. Kong’s music then played. Josh said, “Uh oh.” A clip aired of Kong beating Kim on last week’s show. Terrell and Kong went at it as soon as Kong entered. The other Knockouts separated them. A brawl broke out, including Rayne giving Terrell a cheap shot. Kong tossed Kim out of the ring. Terrell seconds later leaped off the top rope onto a crowd of the rest of the Knockouts at ringside. Josh touted next week’s Night of Knockouts show.

(WK Reax: The Night of Knockouts is a great idea, although it’s sharing the stage with Angle vs. Young for the World Title. I’m curious to see if the steady ratings for Impact move up or down as a result. I like that TNA touts their Knockouts Division as being the best. It gives TNA viewers one specific reason to believe they’re watching a product that is better than the major brand, WWE.)

-Backstage Robbie E. asked Jesse G. if he’s ready for their match. Jesse told Robbie not to mess up again. Then as Robbie walked away while making faces, Austin Aries and Robert Roode approached him. They asked him how things were between him and Jesse. He said it’s not going to work. They began to flatter him as the better half of Bro-Mans and they said he has a great body and fantastic hair. They even made him picture himself as the World Hvt. Champion. Robbie smiled and said they’re right. He asked the only question left is which one of them he’ll beat tonight, but maybe it’ll be both. Roode and Aries laughed that they got him hook, line, and sinker and that it was almost too easy.

[c]

(4) THE BRO-MANS (Robbie E. & Jesse G.) vs. ROBERT ROODE & AUSTIN ARIES – 1st Round Tag Team Title Tournament Match

Jesse and Robbie jostled for the hard camera as they posed on the ropes. Josh called Roode “a wrestler’s wrestler.” Josh said Aries and Roode are former singles World Champions and former tag champs. He said it’s a reunion of sorts for them as they try to become tag champs again. Aries dove off the top rope onto Bro-Mans as they bickered at ringside. The bell rang with Roode against Robbie. Josh plugged that May 8-11, Impact Wrestling returns to Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. and Impact will be live on May 8. He plugged VIP travel packages. Jesse took over on Roode at 2:00. Robbie settled into a chinlock on Roode at 3:00. Rhode hot-tagged Aries at 4:00. He played to the crowd, but Jesse came back with a knee to his midsection. Jesse pressed Aries, then dropped him behind him. Jesse said this is his time. Roode tripped up Robbie as he was executing the Bro-Down. Aries gave Jesse the discus elbow to the face. Aries then dove through the ropes onto Bro Mans at ringside. The crowd cheered. Aries finished Jesse after a 450 splash. Josh said Ultimate X features an all-star array of tag teams.

WINNERS: Roode & Aries 6:00.

-Afterward, Robbie yelled at Jesse for losing and poked him in the chest. Jesse didn’t like that and finally had enough. He poked Robbie in the chest. Jesse had enough and finally they began punching each other. DJZ couldn’t watch anymore, so he hopped in and tried to separate them. Josh said sometimes you see a coach and quarterback arguing. He said Jesse and Robbie entered TNA around the same time and have traveled together many miles. Jesse walked away as DJZ and Robbie looked at each other and soaked up what happened.

-They cut backstage to Homicide and Kurt Angle fighting. Homicide bashed Angle with a trash can lid. Then he jabbed him with a chair. There were production workers at a table in the background. Homicide turned toward the camera and yelled and then put his hand over the lens and shoved it and said, “This is none of your business!” [c]

-Angle and Homicide brawled on the entrance stage. Josh said this began as a mugging in the back. He said Homicide might be just the man to take out Angle when it comes to a fight. He rammed Angle’s head into the steel steps. Angle countered by ramming Homicide into the steps. Homicide raked Angle’s eyes and then hit a Cutter. Angle made a comeback with an ankle lock. Low Ki and MVP charged in and attacked Angle. Eventually the Rising -Drew McIntyre, Myka, and Eli Drake – made the save. Low and Drew battled to the back as did everyone else eventually except MVP and Angle. MVP wound up a chairshot, but Young ran in and stopped him. Josh wondered why he was stopping him since they have an alliance. MVP acted okay with it, dropped the chair, and left the ring. Josh said MVP left the chair for Young, “the blood-thirsty, deranged lunatic.” Josh shouted for him not to do it and to remember what Angle told him earlier. Young wound up, but then dropped the chair. He rolled out of the ring. Josh said someone has finally gotten through to the maniac and put some sense into him. He said next week they’ll get the Young that Angle wanted to see.

-A video package aired on the Ultimate X match, including the four qualifying teams. [c]

-They went to Josh in the TNA TV studio who plugged Angle vs. Young next week. He threw to a video preview of next week’s “TKO: A Night of Knockouts” theme show. The video touted the debut of The Dollhouse tag team and the future of Mickie James would be revealed.

(5) EC3 & BRAM (w/Tyrus) vs. THE HARDYS vs. ROBERT ROODE & AUSTIN ARIES vs. LOW KI & KENNY KING – Ultimate X Match

The bell rang 46 minutes into the second hour. Josh defied viewers to find a match with more main event caliber athletes and more big-time players than in that ring for this match. The Hardys and Aries & Roode cleared the ring of the two heel teams and then looked up at the tag belts hanging on the X cables above the ring. They began to fight each other. After Aries dove onto EC3 and Bram at ringside, they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, all four teams were battling inside the ring. The crowd chanted “Hardys! Hardys!” Eventually the two heels teams ended up alone in the ring together. They ended up brawling each other. EC3 and Bram argued over who should climb the cables and go for the belts. EC3 pulled a ladder out from under the ring. Bram and EC3 both climbed it. The Hardys recovered and yanked them down, then used the ladder against Bram and EC3. Next, they rammed the ladder into Aries, knocking him off the ring apron. Next target was Roode. The Hardys celebrated in the ring and pointed at the belts. They both climbed the scaffolding. So did Low Ki and King. Tyrus shook the scaffolding. “This whole thing may come down!” said Josh. Tyrus put EC3 on his shoulders. Aries leaped off the top rope and dropkicked them both over.

Bram entered with a hard clothesline to Aries. Then Bram lifted the ladder into the corner. Aries hit Bram with a discus elbow. Rhode gave Bram a blockbuster. They whipped Bram into the ladder. Roode gave Bram a spine buster mid-ring, then looked up at the belts. Roode walked the cable with his hands as he stood on Aries’s shoulders. Homicide entered and hit Aries in the gut with a stick. Homicide then gave Roode a Cutter. Homicide set up a ladder for King. Matt gave Homicide a Side effect. Matt climbed the ladder and met King on top. They exchanged punches. Hardy gave King a Twist of Fate off the ladder. Matt then climbed the ladder as the fans chanted “This is awesome!” Low Ki springboarded onto the ladder in a cool spot. He punched away at Matt as Jeff climbed the cable and scaffolding. Ki kicked at Jeff. Jeff swung and kicked Ki off the cable. Matt set up the ladder and met Jeff on top of the ladder. They yanked the belts down and became TNA Tag Team Champions. Josh touted the Hardys winning the TNA Tag Team Titles for the first time in their illustrious careers. He congratulated them and said it’s been an incredible and thrilling night on Destination America.

WINNERS: The Hardys at 12:00 to capture the TNA Tag Team Titles.

(WK Reax: Enough big spots and risks to live up to the hype without overdoing it with crazy risks.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The Hardys winning the tag titles is a good way to establish that this legendary team is a centerpiece act of TNA. I’d like to see TNA pick 3-4 acts and really present them as something historically significant and special. Promotions that go through boom periods and see big growth tend to have a few top acts that are presented as really must-see and epic, whether it’s the Steve Austin led Attitude Era, the NWO-led Nitro peak years, the AWA’s top run with Crusher and Verne Gagne, the WWWF’s top run with Bruno Sammartino, or World Class with the Von Erichs and Freebirds. It’s something that can’t be manufactured without some special names on top, but the Hardys have some name brand appeal that would make it worth TNA’s while to push them on a separate higher plane than all but one or two other equal acts. Just go all-in with them and see what happens. TNA too often feels like an ensemble community of equals, but there’s more money and drawing power in a pro wrestling company that builds around a few top acts that are presented as mega-stars rather than a cast of good wrestlers who are all part of a team of equals.