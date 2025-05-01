AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (4/30): Viewership and key demo info, comparison to recent weeks, 10-week averages, comparison to past years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wednesday night’s (4/30) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 629,000 viewers, compared to 521,000 the prior week and the 624,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 617,000. Additional viewers watch AEW Dynamite on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TBS data.

(Note: Additional viewers watch AEW Collision on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TBS data. Generally data from streaming is tallied as total viewers who watched any part of the show and cable ratings are the average viewership per minute, so streaming viewership data tends to be substantially higher than a comparable cable rating-style tally would indicate.)

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 703,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 767,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 776,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 854,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.16 rating, compared to 0.14 and 0.17 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.16.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.24 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.26.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.28 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.28.

The announced matches and segments were…

Kenny Omega & Mark Briscoe & “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight vs. The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada & Ricochet – All Star 8-Man Tag match

Kyle Fletcher vs. “Hangman” Adam Page – Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal match

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Miyu Yamashita – AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator match

The Hurt Syndicate to speak

MJF to appear

