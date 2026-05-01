NOAH SPRING MAYHEM RYOGOKU 2026 (5/2) lineup: Amakusa vs. Bane, Naito vs. Ozawa, Inamura vs. Haste GHC Hvt. Title main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced the complete lineup for Spring Mayhem Ryogoku 2026 on May 2. The show airs live in English at 1;30am Eastern time and on-demand on Wrestle Universe. The show is headlined by Yoshiki Inamura vs. Shane Haste for the GHC Heavyweight Title. Other matches on the card include former NJPW star Tetsuya Naito vs. Ozawa and Amakusa vs. Dragon Bane for the GHC Jr. Hvt. Championship.

The complete lineup follows:

Yoshiki Inamura vs. Shane Haste – GHC Hvt. Championship match

L.T.J vs. T2000X ALL-OUT BATTLE III: Tetsuya Naito vs. Ozawa

Amakusa vs. Dragon Bane – GHC Jr. Hvt. Title match

Naomichi Marufuji & Kenoh vs. Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows

L.T.J vs. T2000X ALL-OUT BATTLE II: Bushi vs. Jun Masaoka

L.T.J vs. T2000X ALL-OUT BATTLE I: Angel Reyes & RYUSEI vs. Alpha Wolf & Kai Fujimura

Kaito Kiyomiya & Harutoki & Alejandro vs. Masa Kitamiya & Takashi Sugiura & Tadasuke vs Manabu Soya & Saxon Huxley & X – Trios Tag Team Three Way match

Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II vs. Knull – Handicap match

Kenta & Tetsuya Endo & Hayata vs. Muhammad Yone & Kazuyuki Fujita & Daiki Odashima

Eita vs. Katsumi Inahata (Dark match)

Atsushi Kotoge & Hiroki & Hajime Ohara vs. Yuto Koyanagi & Hiroto Tsuruya & Midori Takahashi (Dark match)