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FREE PODCAST 5/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 10 Yrs Ago – WWE Payback Post-Game Show w/James Caldwell & Greg Parks including Reigns vs. Styles headlining so-called “New Era” for WWE with live callers (131 min.)

May 1, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years to the May 1, 2016 episode featuring PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks host the WWE Payback PPV Post-Game Show with live calls and emails breaking down a claimed “New Era” for WWE with Roman Reigns vs. A.J. Styles in the main event.

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