Second fan comes forward accusing C.M. Punk of physical assault during WrestleMania weekend

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A second fan has come forward saying C.M. Punk physically assaulted him during WrestleMania weekend.

A male speaking Spanish with an interpreter called 911 on April 20 accusing Punk of pushing him and hitting him with a chop to his chest according to audio published by TMZ. The man said the incident took place at 12:31 a.m. at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. “So I was here waiting for the WWE superstars and I was trying to get a picture and maybe an autograph from them,” said the man through his translator on the call. “When I got close, the star C.M. Punk, pushes me and chops me from my chest.”

The 911 operator asked if he believed that Punk was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The man told the operator that “his face was red and his eyesight was full of anger.” The operator asked the man if he needed medical attention and he declined through the interpreter.

Shortly after WrestleMania 42 ended, a video made the rounds on social media of Bayley and A.J. Lee hugging in a lobby with fans surrounding them. One fan got close to them with his cellphone out filming and Punk walked over to the fan and slapped the phone out of his hand.

The fan can be heard on the video saying, “Sorry Punk” multiple times after Punk slapped the phone out of his hand. The fan told TMZ after the incident that he only wanted an apology from Punk. WWE did not discipline Punk due to the incident according to a report from Fightful Select.