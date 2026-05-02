FREE PODCAST 5/1 – Wade Keller Post-Show – WWE Smackdown: Keller & Barnett talk Ricky Saints debut pros and cons, Gingerbread Man comedy story, Fatu-Solo-Usos drama, more (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWresting.net’s Jake Barnett to review WWE Smackdown with live chat interactions plus an on-site report with off-air notes and happenings. They begin by looking at the plethora of comedic segments and characters on the show, with a focus on Gingerbread Man and whether it could undercut Trick Williams’s cool factor, plus is Danhausen being overused and poorly written? Then, Ricky Saints’ puzzling debut loss to Cody Rhodes, the Jacob Fatu-Solo Siko-Usos developments, the tag title matches, Royce Keys, and more.

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