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VIP PODCAST 5/1 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: WWE roster cuts, Cody reflects on WM42 and looks head, Ricky Saints arriving soon, Fatal Attraction get huge heat in debut, Fatu vs. Solo (32 min.)

May 2, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 1 edition of WWE Smackdown including Cody Rhodes vs. Ricky Saints in a sudden singles match between them, a lot of comedic segments with Dahuahsen-Miz-Kit Wilson, R-Truth and Damien Priest, and Trick Williams-Sami Zayn-Gingerbread man, plus two tag title matches, a main event with the Usos vs. Solo Sikoa & Talla Tonga, a Royce Keys-Jacob Fatu interaction, and more.

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