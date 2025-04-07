The night John Cena flipped out backstage and threw furniture in defense of other wrestlers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former WWE wrestler Heath Slater says John Cena was really invested in The Nexus getting over to the point that he flipped out backstage when things didn’t go the way he thought they should in the ring back in 2010.

“One time, there was a live event. John Cena was working somebody,” Heath Slater recently told Inside the Ropes. “It was a cage match. We all ran down, jumped the cage, got in, let the guys in and we beat the hit out of Cena. Next thing you know, Santino (Marrella), (John) Morrison, Kofi (Kingston), all the babyfaces run out, but they have foam pool noodles. They’re running down and they’re just in the ring hitting us with them and we’re selling it. But then we see it and we start fighting back, what the hell?”

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Acknowledging WWE” with Javier Machado, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

This was in the midst of The Nexus including Wade Barrett were being built to be a threat to Cena.

“We get in the back and Cena is so mad, he picks up this red stool and overhand throws it on the ground and shatters it,” Slater said. “And he’s like, ‘Guys, what the f—k? You guys are coming in here while we’re trying to build this group up, make them killers and everything, and you’re fighting with pool noodles?’” He went off on them; [he was] trying to protect us, to where I just was like Cena is invested a little bit, so that’s kind of cool. But yeah, that was just one time where it was like, we were supposed to be killers. Don’t treat us like we’re not killers. That pack of hyenas. But they came down with pool noodles just swinging on us. We were just like, what the hell are you doing?”

READ THE FULL STORY HERE