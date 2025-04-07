News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 4/7 – Greg Parks Outloud! What Aleister Black, Rusev, and Rey Fenix can add to WWE’s roster and where they might fit in the post-WrestleMania landscape (25 min.)

April 7, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features a look at three new wrestlers expected to make an impact in WWE, late of AEW, in Rey Fenix, Rusev, and Aleister Black, looking individually at how each could be utilized in WWE.

