WWE YOU TUBE VIDEO REVIEW: How many of these first WrestleMania appearances do you remember?

For many wrestlers who walk into WWE, the dream for them is to compete at WrestleMania. Some of them get their moments after years of hard work and training. But others climb up the ladder rather quickly, either by winning championships or qualifying through winning the Royal Rumble or the Elimination Chamber. However long it takes them to get there, they always remember their first WrestleMania.

Fans do too, which is beneficial if you’ve been in multiple Manias over the years. They get to look back at their first appearances and compare that to where they are now.

The WWE YouTube channel added another video to their WWE Playlist, this time highlighing the first time some of WWE’s greatest pro wrestlers at this time stepped foot on the WrestleMania stage. This video will show how far some of those wrestlers changed since they had their first WrestleMania moment.

This was a great video showcasing some of today’s best WWE wrestlers’ debuts at WrestleMania. I enjoyed how they included both the wrestlers’ entrances and their matches. That method highlights their character at the time as well as their showing, allowing for easy comparisons to what they are currently doing.

To their credit, they didn’t edit out wrestlers who aren’t in the company anymore, such as Brodus Clay, Dean Ambrose, and Ruby Riott. They were an integral part of Naomi, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Liv Morgan’s characters and storyline, so keeping them in tells their whole story at the time. I was also glad to see the inclusion of Finn Balor and A.J. Styles in this video. Some wrestlers get to WWE ten to fifteen years into their careers, with a WrestleMania moment seemingly not in the picture. But when it does happen, it completes a dream for both the wrestlers and their fans.

Overall, this was an entertaining video showing the journey that some of today’s top wrestlers in WWE have gone through by reflecting on their first appearances at WrestleMania. Seeing some wrestlers, such as John Cena, Randy Orton, and Rey Mysterio two decades ago or more creates nostalgia while also showing how WWE has changed since that time.

It was also nice seeing WrestleMania 36 represented, as it was held at the WWE Performance Center without any fans due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley both had breakout performances that confirmed that they would go on to do great things on the main roster, which has been proven true by their many accomplishments over the last few years.

With many matches still unconfirmed for this year’s WrestleMania, it’ll be interesting to see who will make their debut at the event and potentially take the next step in their WWE career.