WWE RAW PREVIEW (4/7): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, April 7, 2025

Where: Minneapolis, Minn. at Target Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,273 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,589. The arena has a capacity of 20,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley – Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio

The War Raiders vs. The New Day – World Tag Team Championship match

Jey Uso vs. Gunther

C.M. Punk, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman will appear

El Grande Americano returns

