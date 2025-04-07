30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (4/10/1995): 1-2-3 Kid & Bob Holly & Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart & Yokozuna & Hakushi, plus Kama, Adam Bomb, Tatanka, Lawler, Head Shrinkers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

APRIL 10, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #329 )

“It was Michaels being pummeled, Michaels being betrayed, Michaels being taken out by his former bodyguard Sid,” said Vince McMahon at the open of the program.

-Owen Hart & Yokozuna & Hakushi promo’d the TV six-man main event…

-Vince McMahon and Jerry Lawler opened the program…

(1) Adam Bomb faced Tatanka in the opener. During the match Lawler and McMahon talked about the Larry Holmes fight over the weekend to make the show seem updated. McMahon hinted at a “huge announcement” by Ted DiBiase (which will turn out to be signing Sid). McMahon said Bob Backlund also has a big announcement to make. Both wrestlers brawled at ringside for a double countout. All action and powermoves. A good opener…

-A highlight package aired of Wrestlemania XI hyping the encore presentation which includes Roddy Piper commentary…

(2) The Head Shrinkers beat Mike Bell & Tony Devito…

-Another good interview segment aired with Jean Pierre LaFitte…

-Footage aired of Bob Holly with his race car…

-The Shawn Michaels-Sid confrontation was played, including what happened during the commercial break last week. Michaels got in Sid’s face and told him he’s faced bigger and badder men in his time. Sid brushed him off and walked away, but then attacked Michaels from behind and gave him three powerbombs because Diesel made the save. Diesel then called for medical help for Michaels. McMahon called Sid, “a gutless lunatic, a loose cannon.” Michaels was stretchered out of the ring. McMahon said Michaels would be out of action for “some time” due to back injuries suffered…

(3) Kama won a squash. Kama came to the ring with new gold jewelry, the storyline being that he melted Undertaker’s urn to make the jewelry… Alundra Blayze beating Bull Nakano to recapture the Women’s Title was replayed including Bertha Fay (who will be managed by Harvey Wippleman and have a romance with him as part of the storyline) attacking Blayze afterward…

-McMahon mentioned that Raw last week drew its highest rating ever (it was a 3.7) during six-man introductions.

(4) Bret Hart & 1-2-3 Kid & Bob Holly beat Owen Hart & Yokozuna & Hakushi when Holly rolled up Owen for the pin. Kid took a ton of abuse before hot-tagging Bret who quickly set up Owen for the pin. A good bout…